'I haven’t just modernised it, I’ve tried to give it back its soul'

With four successful house renovations already to her name, tackling a fifth felt almost instinctive to Rebecca Jones, who embarked on a fresh start in the Cotswolds.

Swapping the comfort of being close to family and friends in Hertfordshire for new horizons might have daunted some, but not Rebecca.

The house, set against a rural backdrop, proved to be the perfect choice, and when the demands of renovation quickly took over, there was little time to dwell on the move.

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‘Refurbishing the house kept me so busy that I didn’t have time to think about adjusting to living in a new area – it just happened,’ Rebecca says.

Its tired interiors, dated finishes and overgrown garden – blocking views of fields and rolling hills – didn’t deter her. It felt right and full of potential.

Not wanting to extend, she set about turning it into her ideal home.

‘It was about working with what was already here, making every space reach its full potential, and each room feel special.’

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Colourful snug

Bluebell sofa in Damson Smart Velvet and footstool, both by Sofa.com. Walls painted in Pea Green by Farrow & Ball. Artworks by Tipperleyhill (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

The house had been smothered in lining paper, a blank but uninspiring canvas. Rebecca stripped it away before re-plastering each room.

‘It gave me the chance to start afresh,’ she says.

‘My taste has evolved with the age and character of the homes that I’ve renovated, but I’ve always been drawn to pattern, colour and texture, and to using antique and vintage finds to make a home unique to my family and me.’

This is perfectly demonstrated in the snug, off the kitchen, where Rebecca created a rich and inviting scheme by decorating with jewel tones of green, purple and pink.

Rebecca, who, alongside renovating houses, runs online vintage business Tabby Violet Interiors, knows how to hunt out the perfect vintage treasures for a space.

Living room

Velvet Kitty sofas and vintage BBC light from Bailey’s Home Store. Cushions from Tabby Violet Interiors. Walls are painted in blue-grey Pigeon by Farrow and Ball (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

In the green living room, period elegance was reintroduced with coving, while new skirting boards, radiators and lighting brought cohesion and polish.

‘It was about respecting the character but making it feel lived in again,’ says Rebecca.

Originally two rooms, the living room is now one large space with a sitting area at one end and a study area at the other.

Two plush sofas are made even more comfortable with mixed-patterned cushions from Tabby Violet Interiors.

Sideboard from Folke Furniture (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

At the other end of the large living room sits a handsome Regency pine sideboard, still with its original paint.

Rebecca has styled the sideboard with vintage and antique treasures, such as the metal tea pots, which are mementoes from visits to Marrakesh, decanters and an intriguing witch’s ball.

Kitchen

The country kitchen was always destined to be the heart of the home. The old scheme was ripped out and replaced with a bespoke design that feels both timeless and personal.

‘I wanted a kitchen that reflected the period of the house and my taste,’ Rebecca explains. Rejecting wall cupboards, she opted for decorative open shelving.

‘Most people can’t reach wall cupboards anyway, and they often make a room feel smaller. I wanted the kitchen to feel open, airy and welcoming.’

Anchoring the space is a pale-pink electric Aga, a statement piece that marries tradition with modern charm. ‘It makes me smile every time I walk in,’ she says. ‘It feels classic, but also a little unexpected.’

Above it, the original butler’s bell has been fully rewired and linked to the front door – an evocative detail that pays homage to the house’s history.

To complete the transformation, Rebecca replaced dated flooring with reclaimed oak wooden flooring.

‘The boards are full of character and perfectly suit the age and style of the property,’ she says.

Butler’s sink from Shaws of Darwen (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

The original beams were one of the things that charmed Rebecca into buying the house.

While the kitchen and dining room are two separate rooms, the openness created by the half wall and beam framework makes them feel like one sociable space.

A large butler’s sink is set into a run of cabinetry that conceals the dishwasher and bin.

Pantry

The original cloakroom was oversized and awkwardly positioned. ‘It was such a waste of valuable space,’ says Rebecca.

In its place now stands a generous walk-in pantry, crafted by her trusted kitchen company, Heartwood Designs.

‘I love how practical it feels – it’s a proper working pantry.’

To conceal the shelving below the worktop, Rebecca used the clever hack of a cupboard curtain in a striped fabric.

Dining room

Table from deVol. Dining chairs by Oka (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

The country dining room adjoins the kitchen and has been given a fresh, rustic look with time-worn and painted wood.

Tongue-and-groove wall panelling was fitted into the alcoves for visual interest, and Rebecca painted it to match the kitchen cabinetry.

Weathered oak flooring was laid to complement the existing wooden fire surround and original beams.

In the alcove is an antique cupboard with a chicken wire front. Rebecca updated the piece with a Liberty haberdashery fabric.

Sofa covered in Linwood’s Summer Meadow fabric. Cushion from Domestic Science (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

As someone who prefers preloved pieces over high street buys, Rebecca was delighted to see this small sofa being given away locally.

To give it a refresh, she recovered it in a floral fabric. A mustard gingham cushion perfectly picks out the yellows of the sofa fabric.

Bathroom

‘Tubby’ roll top bath and mixer taps from Albion Bath Company. Bath painted in Soho House by Mylands. The laundry baskets are from Zara Home. Brass bulkhead wall lights are from Original BTC. (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

Pink and green come together in perfect harmony once again, this time in Rebecca’s en-suite bathroom.

A small roll-top bath is painted in a soft pink, contrasting with grey/green walls. A vintage wall cabinet with an aged patina adds character.

Bedroom

Walls painted in Masquerade Light by Little Greene. Margot bed and the bedside table from Loaf. (Image credit: Tamsyn Morgans)

Rebecca’s pink bedroom sits at the front of the house and has a lovely light aspect. She created a bright and feminine look with walls painted in a soft pink.

The pretty wooden bed, the bedside tables, and the crystal drop wall light add to the feminine feel.

Rebecca loves floral fabrics and added a pretty cushion to otherwise neutral bedding.

The result of Rebecca's renovations and decoration is a home that feels layered with history yet utterly personal – a sensitive renovation where every detail has been considered.

‘Considering that I’m a serial renovator and usually looking ahead to the next project, I can safely say I’ve created my dream home – and I’m staying put, for now!'