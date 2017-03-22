Have a wander around this stunning five-storey Victorian townhouse in London

The couple bought the house and moved into it in 2012. When the owner fell pregnant again, they began to gather ideas on remodelling their home to accommodate their growing family. ‘I could see that developing into the attic and basement would ensure we could live in the house for years.’ With a background in banking, she had the commercial experience and can-do attitude to manage the project. ‘Plans were costed up by three different contractors and we eventually agreed terms with architects and builders George Clark+Partners, literally the day after my daughter was born.’

As the work would take a whole year to complete, the family decided to move out, but they feel it was worth the inconvenience for so many reasons, not least because the renovation increased the usable footage of their home by a third. ‘The whole of the ground floor was lowered and a staircase down to the basement was added. Together these living areas have become elegant, seamless spaces where we live and entertain with ease.’