Kitchen wallpaper ideas
If you’re looking for kitchen wallpaper ideas, look no further. Fabric and wallpaper are important parts of any decorating scheme, yet they’re often an afterthought in the kitchen. But, as larger spaces increasingly incorporate living and dining elements, a new approach is needed. One of the biggest trends is the adding of personality and character to what has always been a purely functional space – it’s common to see living room-style furniture, statement lighting and wall art used, as well as fabrics and wallpapers. With kitchens required to function as three rooms in one, careful thought should be given to the scheme as a whole. Of course, the cooking zone still needs to be super-practical, but living and dining areas often benefit from a softer touch. Sofas and armchairs can be protected against stains, many wallpapers gently wiped down, and it’s even possible to use your favourite wallpaper as a splashback if you cover it with glass.
Wallpaper can prevent a kitchen from feeling hard and clinical. Use it to either subtly complement your new room scheme or to take on a more central design role, drawing the eye and adding impact with a bold colour or design. Kitchen wallpaper is also very helpful in creating different zones and moods in an open-plan room. Feature walls are still a popular option for a multifunctional space, such as in an open-plan kitchen where it can be used to define zones. Wallpaper helps tie the scheme together and create a visual focus to the room, taking your eye away from the mechanical gadgetry on display. The busy environment of the home kitchen also allows for the choice of kitchen wallpapers to be more bold, energetic and fun than in other areas of the home.
Face time
This wallpaper will leave people in no doubt to your style credentials. Pure white fittings keep the focus clearly on the print, while creating a modern scheme that is very much suited to a design such as this.
Fake it
Wallpaper isn’t all about pattern and colour – you can achieve some cool trompe l’oeuil-style effects with it instead – this design looks just like exposed brick work, but it’s actually a wallpaper. Very fashionable at the moment, exposed bricks are great for adding an industrial edge to your space and this is the easy way to get the look.
Inject some colour
Frame an alcove with a colourful wallpaper design that is sure to catch the eye. Glass has been added behind the cooker to catch any inevitable splashes – it’s a good example of how to protect your wallpaper so that it doesn’t start to look worse for wear in the demanding environment of the kitchen.
Highlight a wall with print
This barn conversion kitchen has plenty going on, with its attractive wooden beams and dividing wall, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have a bit more to shout about. High ceilings are great for showing off a large-print design such as this one, and the dark blue wall next to it further adds to the drama.
Cover up
Don’t be afraid to cover up some of your beautiful kitchen wallpaper. You will still benefit from the dramatic effect it creates. This peg board provides a handy place for displaying pictures and hanging those all-important bits and bobs, which is vital in any practical space such as the kitchen.
Benefit from a beautiful backdrop
Kitchens present a challenging environment; they’re hot, steamy and greasy. The trick is to keep as much of this as possible away from any wallcoverings, which makes dining areas perfect locations for your wallpaper, rather than the coalface itself. Here, dark wood paired with classic blue-and-white wallpaper is a striking combination.
Keep it bare
In traditional and country kitchens, the classics work well, including spots, stripes, florals, botanical prints and Toiles de Jouys. A large-scale yet simple pattern like this one is an understated take on a feature wall.
Go back to nature
A modern kitchen doesn’t have to be white. Grey and yellow are great colours together and this woodland-inspired wallpaper works really well as a backdrop to this simple, uncluttered kitchen.
Try a monochrome look
If you’re going for a monochrome scheme in your kitchen, mix up the styles to keep it interesting. The floral print wallpaper works really well with the checkered floor and traditional accessories, such as the butchers block.
Pick on pink
Why not go girly with a pretty pink wallpaper in the kitchen? Hot-pink kitchen accessories maximise the feminine touch. This look is definitely not for the colour shy, but shows that it’s more than possible to make your kitchen into a space that’s truly got the personal touch.
Let the paper do the talking
If entirely updating your kitchen isn’t an option, a bold wallpaper can have a transformative effect. If you are opting for something eye-catching like this, trying contrasting it with natural, organic shapes such as simple wooden furniture and striking lighting to draw the eye.
Mix and match
Choose a simple one-colour design to work with more vibrant pattern elsewhere. We love this bright summery scheme. The yellow chairs work fantastically well with the blue in the wallpaper, and will remind you of sunny days, even when the weather is exactly the opposite.
Maximise your space
An open-plan space or a studio flat can look smart and pulled together with just one wallpaper design used all the way round the space. If you choose something simple and chic, it’ll work in any area.
Create a border
A little wallpaper used as a border around the kitchen can look really smart and adds a touch of colour with hardly any effort – plus it’s a really cheap way to update your kitchen. Protect it with a panel of clear glass to create your own colourful splashback.
Take a rustic approach
We love this rustic kitchen wallpaper. It really complements the exposed brick and beams, and matches the colour of the Aga. If you find the idea of a wallpaper overwhelming, a sparse print on a neutral background, like this one, is a good one to try.
Match wallpaper and fabric
If you don’t want to connect your dining area and your kitchen by covering the entire space in wallpaper, why not create a feature wall to define your dining zone? Choose accessories to match the wallpaper to pull the scheme together.
Bring the outside in
Add drama to your kitchen by hanging a striking wallpaper. This design is perfect for the latest nature-inspired trend and really packs a punch against the metro tiles and white kitchen units.
Be green with envy
Patterned wallpaper is very helpful in creating different zones and moods in an open-plan room. The key to uniting the look is in linking the colours used for wallcoverings to other aspects in the room, such as a fabrics, paint colour or accessories.
Experiment with a patchwork
Pattern continues to be a key trend but rather than choosing one style, try mixing different designs for maximum effect. Successful schemes will combine pattern to draw the eye, add interest and soften the look. Here, fabric has been used Instead of wallpaper, to create a patchwork wallcovering.
Love metallics
Tired of a clinical white scheme? Why not add a glamorous shimmer to your kitchen with a metallic patterned wallpaper. Everything else can be kept simple and neutral so not to detract attention away from the main attraction.
Step back in time
Go for the vintage kitchen look with an eye-popping retro wallpaper like this one. Team with simple furniture to allow the pattern to ‘pop’ as much as possible. White is great for making other colours stand out. We love how the chairs achieve this in this funky scheme.
Go for glamour
To add a little glamour, why not try an opulent wall covering as a splashback? Avoid the area directly surrounding the oven and instead try papering just one statement wall in an L-shaped kitchen. Use pretty accessories in similar colours to tie in the look.
Choose an intricate design
An effective kitchen-diner is all about contrast. Don’t be afraid to use a very delicate floral or intricate pattern in the dining area; just ensure the look is up-to-date by mixing it with contemporary furniture. Sculptural silhouettes, such as these dining chairs, create a great contrast.
Head out to the country
For a touch of Americana, why not go for a cheerful gingham? In this playful and pretty scheme, pelmet, tablecloth and wall treatments all match for a cohesive country style.
Coordinate your paper and furniture
Try a rustic approach – this can work particularly well in open-plan space or apartment when the aim is for living and dining spaces to converge seamlessly. Painted furniture and light fabrics pair neatly with floral wallpaper for a laid-back look.
Opt for a botanical print
Botanicals remain a hot trend right now, adding instant freshness and a sense of the natural world. Try using a wallpaper like this in kitchen-diners that face onto the garden so that you are bringing the outside in.
Make a statement
A fabulous statement wallpaper in an open-plan space creates a stylish cooking and dining zone for your kitchen. Framed prints lined up against the wall make for a striking look, too. The colours tone with each other so that it all works well together.
Hide behind smoke and mirrors
Wall coverings just get smarter and smarter. This tile-effect wallpaper looks just like a textured ceramic, perfect for packing a style punch on a budget.
