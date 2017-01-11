28 images

If you’re looking for kitchen wallpaper ideas, look no further. Fabric and wallpaper are important parts of any decorating scheme, yet they’re often an afterthought in the kitchen. But, as larger spaces increasingly incorporate living and dining elements, a new approach is needed. One of the biggest trends is the adding of personality and character to what has always been a purely functional space – it’s common to see living room-style furniture, statement lighting and wall art used, as well as fabrics and wallpapers. With kitchens required to function as three rooms in one, careful thought should be given to the scheme as a whole. Of course, the cooking zone still needs to be super-practical, but living and dining areas often benefit from a softer touch. Sofas and armchairs can be protected against stains, many wallpapers gently wiped down, and it’s even possible to use your favourite wallpaper as a splashback if you cover it with glass.

Wallpaper can prevent a kitchen from feeling hard and clinical. Use it to either subtly complement your new room scheme or to take on a more central design role, drawing the eye and adding impact with a bold colour or design. Kitchen wallpaper is also very helpful in creating different zones and moods in an open-plan room. Feature walls are still a popular option for a multifunctional space, such as in an open-plan kitchen where it can be used to define zones. Wallpaper helps tie the scheme together and create a visual focus to the room, taking your eye away from the mechanical gadgetry on display. The busy environment of the home kitchen also allows for the choice of kitchen wallpapers to be more bold, energetic and fun than in other areas of the home.