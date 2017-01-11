Kitchen wallpaper ideas

By
28 images

If you’re looking for kitchen wallpaper ideas, look no further. Fabric and wallpaper are important parts of any decorating scheme, yet they’re often an afterthought in the kitchen. But, as larger spaces increasingly incorporate living and dining elements, a new approach is needed. One of the biggest trends is the adding of personality and character to what has always been a purely functional space – it’s common to see living room-style furniture, statement lighting and wall art used, as well as fabrics and wallpapers. With kitchens required to function as three rooms in one, careful thought should be given to the scheme as a whole. Of course, the cooking zone still needs to be super-practical, but living and dining areas often benefit from a softer touch. Sofas and armchairs can be protected against stains, many wallpapers gently wiped down, and it’s even possible to use your favourite wallpaper as a splashback if you cover it with glass.

Wallpaper can prevent a kitchen from feeling hard and clinical. Use it to either subtly complement your new room scheme or to take on a more central design role, drawing the eye and adding impact with a bold colour or design. Kitchen wallpaper is also very helpful in creating different zones and moods in an open-plan room. Feature walls are still a popular option for a multifunctional space, such as in an open-plan kitchen where it can be used to define zones. Wallpaper helps tie the scheme together and create a visual focus to the room, taking your eye away from the mechanical gadgetry on display. The busy environment of the home kitchen also allows for the choice of kitchen wallpapers to be more bold, energetic and fun than in other areas of the home.

White country kitchen with brick-effect wallpaper Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 2 of 28

Fake it

Wallpaper isn’t all about pattern and colour – you can achieve some cool trompe l’oeuil-style effects with it instead – this design looks just like exposed brick work, but it’s actually a wallpaper. Very fashionable at the moment, exposed bricks are great for adding an industrial edge to your space and this is the easy way to get the look.

Similar wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

Image credit: David Brittain
Country kitchen with colourful wallpaper Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 3 of 28

Inject some colour

Frame an alcove with a colourful wallpaper design that is sure to catch the eye. Glass has been added behind the cooker to catch any inevitable splashes – it’s a good example of how to protect your wallpaper so that it doesn’t start to look worse for wear in the demanding environment of the kitchen.

Image credit: Colin Poole
Barn conversion kitchen with blue-print wallpaper Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 4 of 28

Highlight a wall with print

This barn conversion kitchen has plenty going on, with its attractive wooden beams and dividing wall, but that doesn’t mean it can’t have a bit more to shout about. High ceilings are great for showing off a large-print design such as this one, and the dark blue wall next to it further adds to the drama.

Similar paint
Farrow & Ball

Image credit: Simon Whitmore
Modern kitchen with colourful feature wall Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 28

Cover up

Don’t be afraid to cover up some of your beautiful kitchen wallpaper. You will still benefit from the dramatic effect it creates. This peg board provides a handy place for displaying pictures and hanging those all-important bits and bobs, which is vital in any practical space such as the kitchen.

Similar radio
Roberts

Image credit: David Brittain
Kitchen wallpaper ideas | Kitchen | GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 6 of 28

Benefit from a beautiful backdrop

Kitchens present a challenging environment; they’re hot, steamy and greasy. The trick is to keep as much of this as possible away from any wallcoverings, which makes dining areas perfect locations for your wallpaper, rather than the coalface itself. Here, dark wood paired with classic blue-and-white wallpaper is a striking combination.

Similar wallpaper
John Lewis

10 ways to transform your room with wallpaper | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 11 of 28

Let the paper do the talking

If entirely updating your kitchen isn’t an option, a bold wallpaper can have a transformative effect. If you are opting for something eye-catching like this, trying contrasting it with natural, organic shapes such as simple wooden furniture and striking lighting to draw the eye.

Similar pendants
Tom Raffield

Kitchen wallpaper ideas | Kitchen | GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 19 of 28

Experiment with a patchwork

Pattern continues to be a key trend but rather than choosing one style, try mixing different designs for maximum effect. Successful schemes will combine pattern to draw the eye, add interest and soften the look. Here, fabric has been used Instead of wallpaper, to create a patchwork wallcovering.

Fabric
Jab Anstoetz

Kitchen wallpaper - image - housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 23 of 28

Choose an intricate design

An effective kitchen-diner is all about contrast. Don’t be afraid to use a very delicate floral or intricate pattern in the dining area; just ensure the look is up-to-date by mixing it with contemporary furniture. Sculptural silhouettes, such as these dining chairs, create a great contrast.

Similar dining chairs
Heal’s

Craft makes | News | PHOTO GALLERY | Ideal Home | Housetohome.co.uk Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 25 of 28

Coordinate your paper and furniture

Try a rustic approach – this can work particularly well in open-plan space or apartment when the aim is for living and dining spaces to converge seamlessly. Painted furniture and light fabrics pair neatly with floral wallpaper for a laid-back look.

Similar wallpaper
Cole & Son

Image credit: David Brittain

Ideal Home loves...

Painted bargain bench with cushions
Garden ideas

Budget garden ideas – 10 of the best
Craft room ideas
Home office ideas

Craft room ideas for creative days
Teenage girl bedroom ideas
Children's room ideas

Teenage girl bedroom ideas
sewingroomstyles|countryhomes&interiors|housetohome.co.uk
Home office ideas

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Shabby chic kitchen ideas
Kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Clothes airer
Utility room ideas

Novel ways with drying racks

Shop the best kitchen buys