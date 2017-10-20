This weekend's Aldi Specialbuys are a fabulous range of pet accessories. From comfy beds to practical but pretty food tins, Aldi have all our pets needs covered.

With each Specialbuys collection, we grow to love Aldi a little bit more. And this week’s pet accessories are made even better by the fact there is a gorgeous puppy in the shots! Sadly he’s just a model, so he doesn’t come with the accessories – now that would really be a special buy!

This weekend’s Specialbuys for our beloved pets are online now and in store this Sunday 22nd October. Here’s just a taster of the collection…

Ensure your pup sleeps like a dream in this comfy plush bed. The inside is fleece-lined for maximum cosiness, while a smart Houndstooth exterior ensures it won’t cramp the style of your home. And here’s an added bonus – it’s machine washable, so it can always be kept in tip-top condition.

In store only: Houndstooth Large Plush Pet Bed, £9.99

This snuggly pet bed looks like it was designed by UGG! The super-cosy teddy bear lining is perfect for little pooches and cats alike to curl up in comfort. The smart faux-suede exterior looks equally as soft and inviting. It’s smart enough to have in the living room, rather than hidden away by the back door. If it gets a bit shabby, simply pop it in the washing machine to keep it looking fabulous.

Buy now: Teddy Bear Brown Small Donut Pet Bed, £4.99

Could this be the purrrfect container for pet food?! The design features an easy-carry handle, a 10-litre capacity and it’s air tight to provide maximum freshness. Oh, and check out that cute serving scoop! Adorned with pretty paw prints, this container is suitable for both dogs and cats, and is sure to make you smile every time you serve dinner.

In store only: Cat Pet Food Container, £5.99

Neatly store everything from treats to toys in this cute storage basket. The linen-look fabric design is fully lined and features charming faux-leather, treat-shaped carry handles and a stencilled love print on the front.

Pre-order now: Love and Paw Storage Tub, £7.99

Make sure you keep your eyes peeled this weekend – these pet-tastic treats drop into store on Sunday 22nd October. And, as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone they’re gone!