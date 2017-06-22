Best UK campsites – the best spots to pitch up this summer

From dog-friendly sites and woodland wonderlands to glamping pods and surfing spots, here's our pick of the best UK campsites to suit your needs

The summer holidays are fast approaching, and with the pound as weak as it is, more of us will be opting for staycations than ever before. Whether you’re looking for a campsite that’s perfect for families, pets, surfing, or glamping, we have carefully selected our pick of the best UK campsites for you to enjoy this summer.

Best UK campsite for glamping

Loveland Farm is a fabulous place to go camping in the most stylish fashion. There’s a choice of five gorgeous glamping pods to choose from, each bubble-shaped and tailored to suit different sizes of families and friends. Each pod has a transparent side for the moon and stars to shine through at night.

Guests will enjoy hot showers, compost loos, wood burners, and electricity. The pods are self-catering and farm produce is available to buy.

Book Now: Loveland Farm, Devon

Best UK campsite for families

With pools, play areas and fun activities, Cofton Country Holidays is the perfect spot for families with young children. The site is surrounded by woodland and is only a mile away from the nearest beach, so there’s plenty to keep you and your family busy.

There are pitches for tents and caravans, with the option of electric hookups. On site you’ll find a shop for stocking up on supplies, and restaurants for when you just want to relax and forget about cooking. There are also showers and a launderette, and dogs are welcome too.

Book Now: Cofton Country Holidays, Devon

Best UK campsite for dogs

A holiday isn’t the same when you have to leave behind your four-legged friend, so pack your pooch and head along to this dog-friendly campsite in the Brecon Beacons. There’s plenty of green space on site for your dog to enjoy, plus a dog-friendly beach within walking distance.

Beautifully situated in the Vale of Glamorgan, the spot has 30 pitches for tents and campervans spread across two paddocks, with the option of electric hook-ups. There’s a cafe on site serving freshly brewed coffee and snacks, as well as a shop selling local produce and those all-important marshmallows for when the campfire is lit.

A new stable block houses toilets, showers and baby-changing facilities. Campers aren’t allowed to use disposable BBQs, however fire pits are available to hire.

Book Now: Heritage Coast Campsite, Brecon Beacons

Best UK campsite for campervans

With the option of grass or hardstanding pitches, this campsite is tailor-made to suit caravans and campervans whatever the weather. Pull out your awning, pour yourself a glass of wine, and admire the spectacular sunset across this peaceful park.

There are play areas for the children, all the necessary bathroom facilities, and a shop selling all the essentials. There’s a also a herb garden for guests to help themselves to. This site is for families and couples only; groups of friends aren’t permitted here.

Book Now: Broadhembury Caravan and Camping Park, Kent

Best UK campsite by the sea

Situated in the least populated area in Britain, this isolated campsite is perfect for those looking to get off the grid for a few peaceful days. The campsite is surrounded by mountains and ocean, and sits on the clifftops just above the award winning Sango Sands beach – it doesn’t get more picturesque than this!

The campsite has more than 120 pitches, 64 hook-ups, and plenty of toilets and showers. There is an on site bar and restaurant so you won’t have to venture too far from this remote spot.

Book Now: Sango Sands, North Scotland

Best UK campsite for woodland adventures

Nestled in the Lincolnshire countryside, campers will while days away fishing, woodland walking, and lazing by the lakeside. This rural campsite is set on a five-acre plot that includes paddocks, open pastureland, and a private woodland walk. The setting is also a wildlife haven, home to deer, rabbits, pheasants and woodpeckers, as well as many rescue animals including pigs, donkeys, geese and ducks.

There are toilet and shower facilities, and firepits are available to hire. You’re welcome to light BBQs and campfires, and bring your dogs along for the adventure.

Book Now: Sunflower Park, Lincolnshire

Best UK campsite for surfing

With a reputation as one of the UK’s finest beaches and one of the top surfspots in Pembrokeshire, Whitesands is the dream location for watersports fans. Dunes is a new rustic campsite just a short stroll away from the sandy shores, offering kayaks and surfboards for guests to use.

There are ten spacious pitches to choose from, and each pitch has its own picnic table, fire-pit, and toilet. There are two showers, a washing-up facility, and mobile phone charging points.

Book Now: Dunes at Whitesands, Pembrokeshire

Have you chosen your ideal campsite? Now all that’s left to do is book, pack up your car, and hit the road! And don’t forget that bottle of wine for when your tent is pitched and the fire is lit.