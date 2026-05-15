M&S just cracked the code on how to make your old garden sofa look brand new and on-trend for under £35

If you want to give your garden a superfast refresh, the answer isn't an expensive new garden furniture set (though that can help), the quickest, easiest and most affordable way to give your old garden set a new and on-trend refresh is outdoor cushions, and M&S's outdoor cushion collection this summer is one of the most stylish I've come across, with the most expensive costing £35.

A simple restyle of your garden seating corner can bring a totally new lease of life to your patio or decking. Then, when you layer in the best outdoor cushion, it can add a whole new dimension with new colours, textures and patterns. If you're going for a cool vibe, try opting for a blue and white colour scheme. Or if you want something more fun, opt for bold colours and designs, paired with fancy edging for a luxurious-looking finish.

I'm rather partial to an M&S living room cushion, and they've bought the same style for their outdoor-friendly cushions. The Dolce Vita Bird Outdoor Cushion, with its fun motif and embroidered detailing, is one of my personal favourites. These designs are proof that showerproof cushions don't always have to be plain and boring. Here are the others I'd happily snap up for a pre-summer garden zhush.

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These outdoor cushions, paired with other garden accessories like a rug, the right garden lighting and even the best parasol, can tie up the loose ends of your garden design. They will pull your space together and make it look perfectly poised.

Just as you'd never leave an indoor sofa without some stylish cushions, garden sofas deserve some decorative details too. Give your outdoor seating a new look for the summer for under £50.