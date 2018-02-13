Would you buy a home with a stranger?

The nation’s ideal co-buyer is handy at DIY, loves pets, works as a doctor and earns more than £50k a year

One in seven young Britons (14 per cent) say they would buy a home with a stranger in a bid to get on the property ladder, according to nationwide research.

A new study of 2,000 Brits (aged 18 – 40) by HSBC has revealed the true extent to which buying a property now feels increasingly out of reach for the younger generation, with 83 per cent claiming they may never be able to afford to buy their own property.

According to the report, 80 per cent would co-own a property with someone who is not their partner, with a further 59 per cent saying they’re at least ‘open to the idea’ of buying with a stranger – if they ticked all the right boxes.

Surprisingly, 4 per cent said they would be prepared to move in with ‘someone they met in the pub’, while just under one in twenty would even consider buying with an ex.

The perfect ‘home bae’ according to Brits

1. Pays the bills on time – 80 per cent

2. Is clean and tidy – 70 per cent

3. Keeps the bathroom clean – 56 per cent

4. Does NOT have body odour – 51 per cent

5. Is open to compromise – 48 per cent

6. Is calm under pressure – 42 per cent

7. Can do DIY – 39 per cent

8. Has savings in the bank – 38 per cent

9. Loves pets – 37 per cent

10. Is fun loving – 36 per cent

11. Does not play loud music – 35 per cent

12. Has a good credit rating – 31 per cent

13. Is a good listener – 28 per cent

14. Keeps the fridge well stocked – 26 per cent

15. Is a meat-eater – 24 per cent

16. Doesn’t talk too much about themselves – 23 per cent

17. Lets you borrow their things – 23 per cent

18. Will deal with all the household admin – 22 per cent

19. Lends you books and movies – 20 per cent

20. Loves a good BBC drama – 19 per cent

21. Has monthly savings targets – 19 per cent

22. Earns over 50k a year – 18 percent

23. Cooks a cracking roast – 18 per cent

24. Does a ‘chemist run’ when you’re ill – 17 per cent

25. Likes to be in bed by 11pm – 17 per cent

26. Has a Netflix account – 16 per cent

27. Has a family holiday home somewhere warm and sunny – 16 per cent

28. Does not snore – 16 per cent

29. Owns a car – 15 per cent

30. Is stylish – 13 per cent

When asked why they’d buy a property with someone other than their partner, 33 per cent of Brits said it is because they simply can’t save up enough money for a deposit on their own.

Twenty-seven per cent said their annual salary would not get them a big enough mortgage to buy a property where they would like to live, while 25 per cent said it would be nice to split the bills with someone else and nine per cent said they will rent out a room to help with the mortgage.

‘Buying a home is a life-changing financial commitment and there’s no doubt this is an unorthodox way of doing it,’ said HSBC’s Chris Pearson. ‘People who are considering this step need to not only find someone responsible and compatible – they also need to dot every ‘I’ and cross every ‘T’ to avoid a difficult situation in the future, especially when it comes to selling. It’s important to have a clear agreement in place from day one so you both know what’s expected of you.’

