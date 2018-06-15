These designer doppelgängers are Very similar

Get the look for less with Ideal Home at Very – you won't be able to tell the rugs apart!

If you’re looking to decorate your home for less, but still want a designer look you can show off to friends and family, you’ve come to right place. The latest Ideal Home collections from Very are here to bring you great design for less, as these ‘ideals’ and ‘great deals’ prove.

We’ve picked out our metallic accessories and timelessly elegant pieces of furniture, which you can use individually or together to lend a glam, polished look to your home. So can you spot the difference?

The mirror

This Heal’s mirror is an instant design classic – with a designer price tag to match. Our Very version is not only bigger (at 80cm diameter as opposed to 6ocm), but it’s also £300 cheaper.

Ideal: Deflect Round Mirror Brass Small, £399, Heal’s

Great deal: Ideal Home 3-Colour Circle Wall Mirror, £99.99, Very

The cushion

Quilted cushions will be big news as we move into the winter months, so stay ahead of the trend wth one of these plush blush pink offerings. Our ideal is a sumptuous velvet, while the great deal is a generous 50cm square.

Ideal: Square quilted velvet cushion, £40, Blackbird London

Great deal: Ideal Home Geo Circles cushion, £14.99, Very

The dressing table

If you’re after a little Hollywood glamour in your bedroom, you can’t really go wrong with either of these mirrored dressing tables. Each has two drawers for your jewellery and cosmetics. The real decision is – do you prefer rose or yellow gold? And do you want to save or spend?

Ideal: Stiletto toughened white glass and rose gold table, £229.99, My Furniture

Great deal: Ideal Home Gold ready assembled mirrored dressing table, £124, Very

The rug

We had to look ever so carefully to spot the difference between these sumptuous Berber-style rugs. And if we had trouble telling between the two, we’re pretty sure your guests will, too.

Ideal: Morocco rug in Ivory/Charcoal, 120 x 170cm, £140, Amara

Great deal: Ideal Home Calandre fringed rug, 120 x 170cm, £99,99, Very

Isn’t it about time you let your home shine?