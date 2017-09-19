Graham & Brown announces Pierre as wallpaper of the year 2018

Next year we are set to wave goodbye to the geometric hero design of this year as we say hello to flower power

Using key trend prediction tools Graham & Brown, the wallpaper experts, have chosen their hero wallpaper design of the future. Say hello to Pierre Graham & Brown’s wallpaper of the year 2018…

Fresh for the new season and year ahead, Graham & Brown has unveiled Pierre in Pink as its wallpaper of the year for 2018. The floral design is a beautifully ornate magnolia print set on a lustrous metallic background, named in honour of French botanist Pierre Magnol. Botanical prints and metallic finishes are both identified as key trends for the seasons ahead by the in-house design team.

Introducing the winning design, Paula Taylor, Colour & Trends Specialist says: ‘The botanical, return to nature trend continues to be big for 2018. This paper is a glamorous take on florals and shows bold, maximalism can also be refined .’

The backdrop for the pretty magnolia print has an iridescent quality that will beautifully bounce light around a room. This thoughtful use of materials to masterfully work with light helps to balance the bold pattern, which can often make a space appear smaller making this perfect for even the most compact of rooms.

This elegant design is sure to give any room the wow factor, whether commanding attention as a feature wall or claiming back all four walls for full glory.

If you find pink too sweet, with fear not, you can still be on-trend with the latest wallpaper design by opting for an alternative colourway – such as the White Gold (above) or Sky (below).

The flowering magnolia plant is said to be associated with purity and dignity, giving this statement design a lovely additional story.

The design is a bold floral move on from Graham & Brown’s 2017 wallpaper of the year, the more contemporary ‘Reflections’ in Rose Gold’ design . Let’s remind ourselves…

The resurgence of big blousy flowers decorating our homes is set to be big news for 2018 – remember you heard it here first.