Take home a hint of Chanel style this spring, without taking out a second mortgage thanks to Karl Lagerfeld's opulent bedding designs

Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has lent his genius to a luxurious bedding collection that costs a fraction of designer-label prices. The creative force behind fashion houses Chanel and Fendi has launched an affordable range of six duvet designs in sumptuous velvets and top-quality cotton, with cushions starting at just £28 each.

All bedding is available in single, double, king and superking sizes. The bedding is available to buy from a wide range of stockists, including Next, Very, and Littlewood. For more information, see Ashley Wilde.

Keen to check them out? Well, we have pics of all six glamorous designs below. The only problem is going to be deciding which is your favourite…

1. Boutique Jacquard

The appropriately named Boutique Jacquard totally embodies hotel chic. With crisp white sheets, and black/grey cushions and throws, the design features a clever pattern that centres around the letters K and L.

2. Facet

Moody monochromes are at the heart of this design, which encompasses everything from subtle stripes to bold geometrics. A herringbone rug adds the perfect finishing touch.

3. Grace

Florals have been given super-cool treatment with this luxurious bedding in the palest of pastel pinks. There’s definitely nothing shabby-chic about it. Burgundy accents provide a gorgeous contrast.

4. Rose Spray

If you love florals, but want something a bit bolder, Rose Spray could be the one for you. With a gorgeous palette of rose and raspberry, this pattern will transform any bedroom into something spectacular and worthy of attention.

5. Smoke

Swirls of grey and petrol blue make up this arty design with a totally contemporary feel. The colours are versatile enough to slot into any scheme. If you aren’t keen on florals, Smoke offers a good way to bring unobtrusive pattern into the bedroom.

6. Stria

How classy is Stria? Inky tones create an opulent feel that’s all about the texture of the fabric. An ombré throw slides through the palette of greys, while a watercolour-style cushion injects a hint of pattern.