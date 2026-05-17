This is where the Ideal Home editors find luxury bedding at bargain prices – and now it's even more affordable in the sale

With over 50% off on some sets, this sale is not to be missed

Maddie Balcombe's avatar
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A scandi-style bedroom with layered bedding and cushions
(Image credit: Future PLC / Dominic Blackmore)

One of the many perks of working in this job is being surrounded by style savvy editors who know how to sniff out a good deal. And when it comes to where to buy the best bedding sets, they never disappoint.

Like all homeware and accessories, bedding is personal. What has someone longing for five more minutes in bed might keep another person tossing and turning throughout the night. However, there is one brand that our editors keep coming back to for good quality bedding at budget-friendly prices: Dusk.

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And right now, there’s even more reason to love Dusk, as the brand’s latest sale has slashed the prices of some of its best bedding sets. So, if you’re looking for a sign to give your bedroom a summer reset, this is it.

With subtle geometric shapes woven into the crisp white cotton, the duvet is perfect for creating a scandi-style sleep sanctuary. Plus, with its breathable qualities and soft finish, cotton is one of the best sheet materials for a good night’s sleep.

Typically, duvets made with natural materials like cotton come with the price tag to match. But, this set from Dusk is currently over 50% off in the sale, at a bargain price of £23 for a double. What’s not to love?

And that’s not all. The brand has many more sets to choose from if you want to give your bedroom a champagne look on lemonade budget. Here are some of my favourite picks.

More affordable bedding

If you missed out on the Dusk sale, or just prefer to buy your bedding elsewhere, here are some more budget-friendly sets to shop.