This is where the Ideal Home editors find luxury bedding at bargain prices – and now it's even more affordable in the sale
With over 50% off on some sets, this sale is not to be missed
One of the many perks of working in this job is being surrounded by style savvy editors who know how to sniff out a good deal. And when it comes to where to buy the best bedding sets, they never disappoint.
Like all homeware and accessories, bedding is personal. What has someone longing for five more minutes in bed might keep another person tossing and turning throughout the night. However, there is one brand that our editors keep coming back to for good quality bedding at budget-friendly prices: Dusk.
The online brand is known for its stunning pieces and generous prices and is right at the top of our editors’ little black book of bedroom secrets. From beautiful bedding to trendy bedside lamps, the under-the-radar brand has it all.
And right now, there’s even more reason to love Dusk, as the brand’s latest sale has slashed the prices of some of its best bedding sets. So, if you’re looking for a sign to give your bedroom a summer reset, this is it.
One of the pieces that immediately caught my eye in the Dusk bedding sale is this 200-thread count set.
With subtle geometric shapes woven into the crisp white cotton, the duvet is perfect for creating a scandi-style sleep sanctuary. Plus, with its breathable qualities and soft finish, cotton is one of the best sheet materials for a good night’s sleep.
Typically, duvets made with natural materials like cotton come with the price tag to match. But, this set from Dusk is currently over 50% off in the sale, at a bargain price of £23 for a double. What’s not to love?
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And that’s not all. The brand has many more sets to choose from if you want to give your bedroom a champagne look on lemonade budget. Here are some of my favourite picks.
Linen bedding is one of the most expensive options out there – until now. Reduced to £24 from £60, this is one of the best deals I've seen in the Dusk sale. Made from a soft blend of cotton, ramie, and linen, this set has the light, breathable qualities of linen without the hefty price tag.
These pretty peach accents are perfect for the summer months, tapping into the Amalfi-core interior trend we are seeing everywhere at the moment. There's only one thing sweeter, and that's the price. On sale for £38 down from £50, this is the perfect summer upgrade that won't break the bank.
Dusk's waffle bedding was an instant hit with shoppers when it dropped last year. And now you can shop it for a bargain £30. The chocolate set is ideal for rich bedroom colour schemes, while some of the other colourways – like white, blush and sage – are great to lighten up the space.
Reduced to £27 from £50, this deal is too good to miss. Adding effortless sophistication and style to any scheme, scalloped edges are a long-standing interior trend for good reason. And this set is a budget-friendly way to instantly elevate your bedroom.
Sometimes less is more, and this silky sateen duvet set is proof of that. Made with 100% cotton sateen and a 300-thread count for ultimate luxury, this crisp white cover packs a punch when it comes to quality. But at £23 (down from £45), it's selling fast. So be quick if you want to get your hands on this set.
Nothing says subtle sophistication like gingham, and this set delivers exactly that. Its neutral colour scheme will complement all bedroom ideas, while the classic pattern instantly draws the eye. At just £28, this set is selling quick, so don't miss out.
More affordable bedding
If you missed out on the Dusk sale, or just prefer to buy your bedding elsewhere, here are some more budget-friendly sets to shop.