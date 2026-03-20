M&S just quietly launched a spring drop of its luxe-for-less linen bedding – I think this 5-star favourite will sell out fast
This timeless anti-trend bedding is already a favourite with M&S shoppers
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M&S has just relaunched its bestselling linen bedding collection online, and with spring in the air, I predict this anti-trend bedding will start selling out fast.
Timeless, stylish, *and* affordable, the Marks and Spencer Pure Linen Bedding Set is a customer favourite, having already amassed nearly 400 5-star reviews in previous seasons.
And even better, I've spied two new colourways in the 2026 collection. One of which I'm very tempted to add-to-basket before the most popular bedding sizes start disappearing, as they did last year.Article continues below
When it comes to where to buy bedding, and indeed *what* bedding to shop, good quality linen bedding is always a winner in my book. In fact, this is the first year I've kept a linen duvet set on my bed year-round. As a hot sleeper, I find it the most breathable – and therefore the coolest – fabric to sleep under in summer, and I've found it offers me the best temperature regulation in winter too.
Because of its cosy texture, brushed cotton bedding has always been my go-to in winter as a way to avoid the chill of cold cotton bedsheets. But as someone headed into perimenopause territory, with all the temperature fluctuations that brings, I can now find this bedding material *too* cosy.
Linen, I've discovered, is the answer. Its slubbier weave means there's none of the chill that flat cotton bedding brings with it, and I find it keeps me 'just right' temperature-wise all night long. That means it's also the perfect spring bedding.
The one downside is that linen bedding can be *very* expensive. So the fact that this M&S bedding set comes in at £110 for a double set – which includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases – makes it one of the most affordable linen bedding sets on the market.
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No doubt that's part of the reason this bedding set gets so much praise on the M&S website. It may be a little thinner than some I've tested, but as one 5-star reviewer points out, that's also one of its plus sides.
'Love it, just the right weight of linen,' says the happy owner, 'I have another set from a different brand, and it is much heavier and an absolute horror to get dry. This set is great, lovely and soft.'
'This is my first linen set, and I can't wait to get cosy under it,' says another M&S reviewer. 'I already have M&S linen bedsheets and pillowcases, they wash well, and are very comfortable for sleep.'
Shop alternatives
When it's on sale (and it often is), La Redoute's Linot linen bedding is a great buy. But when it's not, it's more expensive than the M&S alternative, and you don't get the pillowcases included. Instead, they're £29.99 *each*, which adds to the overall investment considerably.
The Secret Linen Store's linen bedding is OEKO-TEX® Certified and made with 100% Certified Masters of FLAX FIBRE™ Linen which means it contains no nasty chemicals and has low environmental impact. It also comes in stripes! But it is nearly twice the price of M&S's range.
From memory, the M&S Pure Linen Bedding Set also has a few new colour options this season compared to previous years, including the pretty green 'Seafoam' green and, my favourite, a deep 'Slate Blue'. But there are also plenty of timeless neutrals to choose from.
Or at least there are right now. Last year sizes in this set started disappearing fast once the weather warmed up, so personally, I'm eager to snap this M&S buy up now, whilst it's still in stock.
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Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last five years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.