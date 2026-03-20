M&S just quietly launched a spring drop of its luxe-for-less linen bedding – I think this 5-star favourite will sell out fast

M&S has just relaunched its bestselling linen bedding collection online, and with spring in the air, I predict this anti-trend bedding will start selling out fast.

Timeless, stylish, *and* affordable, the Marks and Spencer Pure Linen Bedding Set is a customer favourite, having already amassed nearly 400 5-star reviews in previous seasons.

And even better, I've spied two new colourways in the 2026 collection. One of which I'm very tempted to add-to-basket before the most popular bedding sizes start disappearing, as they did last year.

Article continues below

When it comes to where to buy bedding, and indeed *what* bedding to shop, good quality linen bedding is always a winner in my book. In fact, this is the first year I've kept a linen duvet set on my bed year-round. As a hot sleeper, I find it the most breathable – and therefore the coolest – fabric to sleep under in summer, and I've found it offers me the best temperature regulation in winter too.

Because of its cosy texture, brushed cotton bedding has always been my go-to in winter as a way to avoid the chill of cold cotton bedsheets. But as someone headed into perimenopause territory, with all the temperature fluctuations that brings, I can now find this bedding material *too* cosy.

Linen, I've discovered, is the answer. Its slubbier weave means there's none of the chill that flat cotton bedding brings with it, and I find it keeps me 'just right' temperature-wise all night long. That means it's also the perfect spring bedding.

(Image credit: M&S)

The one downside is that linen bedding can be *very* expensive. So the fact that this M&S bedding set comes in at £110 for a double set – which includes a duvet cover and two pillowcases – makes it one of the most affordable linen bedding sets on the market.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No doubt that's part of the reason this bedding set gets so much praise on the M&S website. It may be a little thinner than some I've tested, but as one 5-star reviewer points out, that's also one of its plus sides.

'Love it, just the right weight of linen,' says the happy owner, 'I have another set from a different brand, and it is much heavier and an absolute horror to get dry. This set is great, lovely and soft.'

'This is my first linen set, and I can't wait to get cosy under it,' says another M&S reviewer. 'I already have M&S linen bedsheets and pillowcases, they wash well, and are very comfortable for sleep.'

(Image credit: M&S)

Shop alternatives

From memory, the M&S Pure Linen Bedding Set also has a few new colour options this season compared to previous years, including the pretty green 'Seafoam' green and, my favourite, a deep 'Slate Blue'. But there are also plenty of timeless neutrals to choose from.

Or at least there are right now. Last year sizes in this set started disappearing fast once the weather warmed up, so personally, I'm eager to snap this M&S buy up now, whilst it's still in stock.