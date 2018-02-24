If your style is ultra glam it'll be 'Love at First Sight' upon seeing Kylie's new bedding designs

Inspired by her show-stopping glamour the new Kylie Minogue bedding adds plenty of razzmatazz to bedrooms. Kylie herself says, ‘My new collection delivers a range of sumptuous and glamorous bedding that is perfect to brighten and add some sparkle to your home.’

The new Kylie Minogue At Home range features five stylish designs, all perfect to liven up bedrooms for spring. As you would expect from the princess of pop the bedding designs feature heaps of embellishments and more than a touch of sparkle.

Take a look at the new designs below to decide which one is ‘Especially For You’…

Don’t let the neutral colourway deceive you, the Adele bed linen is oozing understated glamour. The soft oyster satin features a delicately embroidered feather pattern. Translucent sequins add a gentle sparkle across the bedding set, creating an enchanting feel.

The Cadence design is perfect for those that love shades of grey for bedrooms. Decorative swirls of sequins embellish the luxurious satin cover to create a real style statement.

The Saturn design features an embossed panel of sumptuous velvet on top of a gorgeous grey satin ground. A glistening diamond trim adds the perfect glam finishing touch.

In on-trend tones of violet, the Marisa design is an eclectic mix of soft printed satin and sequins. The abstract floral print is beautifully accentuated with a mix of shimmering velvet and bejeweled cushions. To add further interest there’s a glitzy oyster sequin throw to co-ordinate.

A panel of sumptuous quilted velvet dominates the sophisticated Gia bedding. The signature touch of Kylie glam is created with tiny silver sequins across an opulent ombre of deep slate grey to oyster.

All new designs are available from double to king, with matching housewife pillowcases. Available from selected leading retailers across the UK.

Prices start from £20 to £140.

The new Kylie Minogue at Home range also features co-ordinating accessories including soft velvet throws, embellished bolsters and diamante cushions to enhance the look.