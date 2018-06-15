Struggling for space? You’ll love this Made Essentials garden furniture

The affordable new collection features seven products in trendy grey and chartreuse

By now, you’re probably aware of Made’s great great lines in top quality, fabulous value furniture and accessories. But did you also know that it carries a line for your outdoor space? The Made Essentials garden furniture collection comprises just seven pieces, each one designed to maximise usable space in a garden or even on a balcony.

More outdoor style: Morrisons takes on Aldi with its great-value garden furniture

Video Of The Week

‘In urban environments, where outdoor space is at a premium, it’s essential to use every inch,’ says Ruth Wassermann, Made’s design director. ‘Our Essentials products have been designed with exactly this in mind.’

The rocking chair

One of the stars of this affordable range is undoubtedly the Tice Rocker Chair. As John Lewis predicted late last year, garden rocking chairs are big news this year – especially in small gardens, where they can provide a relaxing experience without taking up nearly as much space as a lounger. Choose from rugged grey or vibrant chartreuse.