Struggling for space? You’ll love this Made Essentials garden furniture
The affordable new collection features seven products in trendy grey and chartreuse
By now, you’re probably aware of Made’s great great lines in top quality, fabulous value furniture and accessories. But did you also know that it carries a line for your outdoor space? The Made Essentials garden furniture collection comprises just seven pieces, each one designed to maximise usable space in a garden or even on a balcony.
‘In urban environments, where outdoor space is at a premium, it’s essential to use every inch,’ says Ruth Wassermann, Made’s design director. ‘Our Essentials products have been designed with exactly this in mind.’
The rocking chair
One of the stars of this affordable range is undoubtedly the Tice Rocker Chair. As John Lewis predicted late last year, garden rocking chairs are big news this year – especially in small gardens, where they can provide a relaxing experience without taking up nearly as much space as a lounger. Choose from rugged grey or vibrant chartreuse.
The folding table
If your only outdoor space to speak of is a balcony, Made has a great dining solution. This tiny table is designed to by hung from a balcony rail, and folds down when it’s not being used.
The bistro set
For those with a little more (but still limited) space to spare, this compact bistro set could be ideal. The chairs tuck right under the table, and the rounded corners mean there’s nothing sharp to catch yourself on as you’re manoeuvring around it.
The drinks trolley
Our final pick is another ‘of the moment’ piece – a drinks trolley that can be wheeled into any spare spot. Like all the furniture in the range, it’s made from powder coated steel. This means it’s resilient enough to live outdoors all year round – though you should cover it if it rains.
An aperitif set, dining table and folding chairs complete the great-value collection. Whether you’re a sun-seeking city dweller or looking to add some urban chic to a compact country garden, we think you’ll love it just as much as we do.