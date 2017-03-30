Mary Berry's new book Mary's Household Tips and Tricks will share the ex-Bake Off star's words of wisdom on everything from polishing silver to cleaning the loo.

We’ve long admired Mary Berry for her ability to eschew soggy bottoms and rock a pink blazer. Now the nation’s favourite baker is set to lend a helping hand in our homes with her new book Mary’s Household Tips and Tricks.

Slated for release on 5 October, the book will be an illustrated guide covering “everything from setting a formal table to organising your medicine cabinet, from polishing your silver to the perfect, no-fuss way to clean the loo” – proof, as if we needed it, that Mary is both woman of the people and the world’s most glamorous octogenarian.

Mary said the book will be “filled with the wisdom I gleaned from my mother and other tips I have picked up throughout my life, which I am delighted to share with you all. I hope it will be informative as well as entertaining”.

It will dish out advice on how to “care for homes large and small, urban or rural, to create spaces that are at once beautiful and liveable, helping readers to achieve home happiness”.

Publisher Michael Joseph, an imprint of Penguin Random House, added: “This is going to be a practical book on household care and the joys of taking time to do small and essential things in life beautifully and well.”

The new book will come as welcome news to fans looking for an extra Berry boost in the wake of her quitting The Great British Bake Off following its move to Channel 4. That said, Mary and her perfectly-coiffed bob will still be gracing our screens plenty this year, with her current cookery show Mary Berry Everyday and a presenting role on new BBC series Secrets from Britain’s Great Houses.

Fingers crossed the new book will pave the way for a range of chic Mary Berry cleaning accessories. Silver-plated loo brush, anyone?