KitchenAid's iconic standmixer has had a fresh glow up with 5 new shades – and a clever game-changing design feature

Deep and rich colours such as burgundy reds, soft beiges and even moody purples have become a big breakout kitchen colour trend this year, and KitchenAid has jumped on the bandwagon with the colours of its new upgraded Artisan Plus Tilt-Head 4.7L Stand Mixer.

The new addition to KitchenAid's line-up of the best stand mixers has an RRP of £699, and is available in five new gorgeous colours: Sun Dried Tomato, Oat, Mint Julep, Wild Blueberry and Iron Ore. It also comes in the classic shades: Porcelain White, Juniper, Medallion Silver, Feather Pink, Cast Iron Black and Pebbled Palm.

But the colours aren't the only update. The new design also boasts extra handy features to make it easier to bake your favourite treats, including an interior bowl light, which means you'll always easily be able to see the ingredients in your bowl, down to the very bottom, no matter whether you're mixing at 9 AM or 9 PM.

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KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7l - Artisan Plus - Wild Blueberry £699 at KitchenAid UK The wild blueberry is a lovely deep navy that will look super stylish in a burgundy kitchen or as a contrast to a butter yellow kitchen. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7l - Artisan Plus - Mint Julep £699 at KitchenAid UK Mint Julep is a softer blue that will pair with darker blue cabinets for a tonal look or look fabulous paired with pink for a soft and feminine kitchen. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7l - Artisan Plus - Oat £699 at KitchenAid UK White is slowly drifting out of fashion this year and being replaced by cream and these more earthy beiges. For fans of a minimalist look, pair it with beige cabinets and a luxe-marble effect countertop, or complement a brave terracotta red. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7l - Artisan Plus - Iron Ore £699 at KitchenAid UK This stylish take on a classic black, I can see this stand mixer looking chic in a dark kitchen. Alternatively, blush and black are a colour combo you can't beat and will add a rock and roll edge to a pink kitchen. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7l - Artisan Plus - Sun Dried Tomato £699 at KitchenAid UK Unexpected red theory is the trend going nowhere. If you're not a fan of the traditional glossy red KitchenAid this rich velvety burgundy is a subtler alternative. KitchenAid Mixer Tilt-Head 4.7l - Artisan Plus £699 at KitchenAid UK 2026 is the year of pink as the new neutral so this colour will complement nearly every kitchen, but I love the idea of stylish it with moss green cabinets or a sunny yellow.

I swear by my stand mixer (a Kenwood). It's one of those appliances that's a bit like Marmite — you either use it loads, and couldn't live without yours, or it sits in a cupboard getting dusty until it's someone's birthday. Mine is used once a week, so I'm firmly in the camp that a good stand mixer, like the KitchenAid Artisan, is worth the investment.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

An integrated bowl light might not sound like a major development, but my Kenwood stand mixer has an integrated light, and I can vouch for its convenience when checking that your ingredients are properly mixed. Gone are the days of having to use my phone flashlight to peer into the bowl.

The new Kitchenaid Artisan Plus also offers 2 speed control modes and 11 preset speeds, all of which are easy to navigate. It offers a 1⁄2 fold speed to gently incorporate your ingredients once first added to the bowl, which makes for less mess on your worktops.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

Paired with a 4.7L bowl with a precision-welded handle, each of these stand mixers comes with stainless steel accessories — a dough hook, a wire whisk, plus a double flex-edge beater with silicone edges and a flat beater. Yes, these are all dishwasher-safe (including the bowl) and better yet: they're all rust-resistant, too.

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We're big KitchenAid fans here at Ideal Home, having rated the classic KitchenAid Artisan Mixer a 4.5/5 star rating in our review.

It's safe to say that a KitchenAid is a great way to add a pop of colour to your kitchen worktops — albeit an expensive one. If you can afford to treat yourself to one of these new designs, then why not? Right now, I need to stick with my trusty Kenwood Stand Mixer, which is admittedly an incredible piece of kit, but it's not the most aesthetically pleasing appliance around.

Did any of these fancy colourways convince you to upgrade?