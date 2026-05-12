Our Place just launched a tiny version of its cult Always Pan – and as someone with a very small kitchen, I’m obsessed
This might be the chicest solution yet for small space living
As someone cooking in a very tiny flat kitchen where every inch of counter and cupboard space matters, I genuinely think Our Place may have just launched my dream cookware collection.
The brand has unveiled its new Tiny Cookware Collection, a downsized take on its bestselling Always Pan and Perfect Pot that feels perfectly timed for smaller homes, solo dinners and the reality of how most of us actually cook day to day. Because, realistically, not every meal is a big hosting moment.
Launching today (12 May), the collection includes the Tiny Cookware Duo (£110) and Petite Perfect Pot (£90) – compact versions of the brand’s cult cookware, which features in our best non-stick pans guide.
Sometimes it’s one egg before work, pasta for one after a long day or a quick bowl of soup eaten standing in the kitchen because your flat barely fits a dining table (speaking from experience here). And while cookware has traditionally been designed with families and large gatherings in mind, this launch feels much more aligned with modern small-space living.
As someone currently balancing pans precariously in a cupboard the size of a shoebox, the appeal is immediate.
This collection feels refreshingly realistic for how many people live now. The pieces are lightweight, stackable and intentionally compact, with details like dual pour spouts and a shared interchangeable lid to save on space.
The Tiny Cookware Duo comes as a stackable pan set, while the Petite Perfect Pot has a 1.75L capacity that’s designed for smaller portions like oatmeal, grains, sauces and broths.
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Both are made with an aluminium core for fast, even heating and finished with Our Place’s signature non-toxic nonstick coating, free from PFAS, PTFE, lead and cadmium. Plus, they fit perfectly in the brand's cult Wonder Oven.
Importantly for anyone else navigating limited kitchen storage, the collection has also been designed to look good left out on display.
Available in five of the brand’s signature shades (Steam, Sage, Char, Blue Salt and Spice), these are the kinds of pans you wouldn’t mind permanently living on your hob because there’s nowhere else to put them.
It also taps into a much bigger kitchen trend we’ve been seeing lately: compact, multifunctional cookware and appliances built for modern living. As homes, and especially kitchens, get smaller, products that can earn their keep without dominating your space are becoming increasingly desirable.
Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place, said: ‘We often talk about big tables and large gatherings, but so much of our life happens through smaller moments in the kitchen.’
She added: ‘We designed our Tiny Cookware Collection to make those moments as beautiful and joyful as cooking for others can be.’
There is one thing to note before adding to basket: unlike the wider ceramic cookware collection, the Tiny range is not induction compatible due to its smaller sizing.
The Tiny Cookware Collection is available right now, but with limited stock available, I wouldn’t be surprised if these sell out quickly, especially among fellow tiny-kitchen owners like myself.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Managing Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles since 2016.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors. In addition to her role at Ideal Home, Thea is studying for a diploma in interior design with The Interior Design Institute.