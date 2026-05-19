Next's stylish new armchair comes with clever hidden storage – it's a simple but genius solution to keep a small living room looking tidy

I’m becoming known around the office for my love of well-designed storage seating, whether that’s a storage sofa, a stool, an ottoman or a chair. So imagine my excitement when I came across Next’s Clemmie storage accent chair.

As Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor and someone that lives in a very compact space, clever storage solutions are something I’m very passionate about. Whether that’s well-designed storage sofas, small living room-friendly coffee tables or storage armchairs like the Next Clemmie.

Next Clemmie Storage Accent Chair in Oyster Cross Hatch Boucle £375 at Next Next has this colourway ready to ship immediately. But it will cost you £25 more than the sage green version. Next Clemmie Storage Accent Chair in Sage Green Smart Weave £350 at Next Even though this colourway is slightly cheaper than the oyster boucle, it will take between one and two weeks to arrive.

Available in two different colourways - a cream boucle selling for £375 or sage green weave retailing for £350 - the chair is designed with sphere-shaped legs in light wood and a removable seat which reveals hidden internal storage. The shape of the chair is very chic and uncomplicated, and will look right at home in any style of living room – it’s the most versatile piece of furniture I’ve seen in a while.

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Recently, Next has been killing it with great small living room ideas – I still can’t get over the Next Crosby modular storage sofa, which remains one of my favourite storage and modular sofas I've tried. And the brand is now branching out into storage accent chairs, too – and frankly, Next doesn’t have a whole lot of competition in this field.

And yet, we all need plenty of storage space in our homes, especially when it comes to living room storage ideas.

(Image credit: Next)

‘The simple truth is that, no matter the size of our homes, you can never have enough smart storage,’ confirms Rohan Blacker, founder of sustainable sofa brand Schplendid. ’Whether you have a family home bursting at the seams or are lucky enough to have a generously proportioned living space, keeping clutter at bay is key to making the room feel calmer and easier to live with.’

Even though I’ve said that it’s difficult to find a storage armchair that’s as impressive as Next’s Clemmie, if you’re after some alternatives, these are the 3 that also get my stamp of approval.

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Are you planning on investing in a clever storage armchair like the Next Clemmie?