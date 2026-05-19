Next's stylish new armchair comes with clever hidden storage – it's a simple but genius solution to keep a small living room looking tidy
Storage seating can be chic, too
I’m becoming known around the office for my love of well-designed storage seating, whether that’s a storage sofa, a stool, an ottoman or a chair. So imagine my excitement when I came across Next’s Clemmie storage accent chair.
As Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor and someone that lives in a very compact space, clever storage solutions are something I’m very passionate about. Whether that’s well-designed storage sofas, small living room-friendly coffee tables or storage armchairs like the Next Clemmie.
Available in two different colourways - a cream boucle selling for £375 or sage green weave retailing for £350 - the chair is designed with sphere-shaped legs in light wood and a removable seat which reveals hidden internal storage. The shape of the chair is very chic and uncomplicated, and will look right at home in any style of living room – it’s the most versatile piece of furniture I’ve seen in a while.
Recently, Next has been killing it with great small living room ideas – I still can’t get over the Next Crosby modular storage sofa, which remains one of my favourite storage and modular sofas I've tried. And the brand is now branching out into storage accent chairs, too – and frankly, Next doesn’t have a whole lot of competition in this field.
And yet, we all need plenty of storage space in our homes, especially when it comes to living room storage ideas.
‘The simple truth is that, no matter the size of our homes, you can never have enough smart storage,’ confirms Rohan Blacker, founder of sustainable sofa brand Schplendid. ’Whether you have a family home bursting at the seams or are lucky enough to have a generously proportioned living space, keeping clutter at bay is key to making the room feel calmer and easier to live with.’
Even though I’ve said that it’s difficult to find a storage armchair that’s as impressive as Next’s Clemmie, if you’re after some alternatives, these are the 3 that also get my stamp of approval.
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Also available in ivory and sage green colourways, I love the bold print of this storage swivel chair. Given the slightly higher profile of this chair, I think it would work best as a chair for your dressing table.
This year, King Living launched the Delta 5 storage sofa which I was really impressed with. But part of the new Delta 5 range is also this circle-shaped armchair which is just as stylish and which offers internal storage, too.
Are you planning on investing in a clever storage armchair like the Next Clemmie?
Sara Hesikova has been Room Decor Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Furniture, and so far has tried over 300 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.