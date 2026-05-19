Aldi’s £100 garden dining set is more than £1,000 cheaper than this cult designer alternative – and it's hard to tell the difference

Aldi is dropping a £99.99 alternative to the cult Hay Palissade Garden Picnic Set, and the style-obsessed will not want to miss this incredible deal.

HAY is an aspirational brand for many of the Ideal Home team. Hailing from the stylish streets of Copenhagen, this Danish retailer is famed for its contemporary style, and the Palissade Dining Set is easily one of the best garden furniture pieces we’ve seen.

If you love HAY’s style, but are less keen on the price tag, this Aldi alternative is one of the best HAY budget alternatives I’ve seen. Landing in stores on Thursday (21 May), this is everything you need to know about the Aldi Metal Dining Set.

Latest Videos From

The HAY Palissade is instantly recognisable thanks to its rich green, metal slatted design. It’s not only synonymous with the best garden benches , but you can spot it in many stylish gardens. This furniture set is an Instagram favourite for good reason.

But costing £1,598 at Holloways of Ludlow (it’s currently reduced from £1,997), this lusted over garden picnic set is undoubtedly an investment. While I certainly wish I could afford the HAY Palissade, it is well out of my price range, which is why Aldi’s Metal Dining Set is such a good deal.

At just £99.99, Aldi’s Metal Dining Set offers savings of more than £1,000. Even better, it’s a dead ringer for the original, so much so that I had to do a double-take when I first spotted it on the listing. While HAY’s picnic set is available in five different colourways, Aldi’s is only on sale in soft sage green - but this is arguably the Palissade’s most notable colour.

Included in Aldi’s price, you will receive two benches and a table. Frustratingly, the metal used to craft the Aldi set is not listed, but as the set comes with a three-year warranty, you can assume it is durable.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Aldi)

Ideal Home’s Room Decor Editor, Sara Hesikova, is a huge fan of HAY’s original design. And even she was left impressed by Aldi’s alternative.

‘HAY's Palissade outdoor furniture range is among my all-time favourite designs. But given the cult status of the Palissade and its higher price point, it's no surprise that many other brands have been making more budget-friendly alternatives for this iconic design. But some are better than others. In terms of looks, Aldi's dining set is definitely up there, nailing the slatted metal look,’ she said.

‘The legs are more angular than the Palissade, though, which I'd say cheapens its look. And I wish that Aldi would share what metal it's made with, as it's important to invest in durable garden furniture materials if you want it to last. The Palissade is made with powder-coated steel, which is known as a great option. But Aldi's £99.99 price point makes this a steal, though, so it's hard to argue with that.'

Due to the stylish look, coupled with such an affordable price point, I predict Aldi’s Metal Dining Set will be very popular. If it has already sold out by the time you get to your local Aldi, or you don’t have a local store, I’ve tracked down a few more affordable options you can shop online.

sweek sweeek - 4-seater rectangular steel garden table with 4 chairs £258.99 at B&Q This sleek, garden dining set is a bargain, considering it's price point. It's a darker shade of green than HAY's, with thicker slats, but looks just as stylish. The Range Eton Aluminium Bench Set £299.99 at The Range Another stylish option, this green metal bench weatherproof aluminium. It's lightweight, making it easy to move around your garden, and it's rust-proof, too. Habitat Habitat Mylar 6 Seater Metal Patio Set - Green £450 at Habitat This gorgeous set blends wood and green metal and the finished result looks fabulous. This six seater set if perfect for al fresco dining with friends.

Can you tell the difference between the Aldi and HAY dining sets?