The trend for black fixtures and fittings in bathrooms is going from strength to strength!

Are you looking to update your bathroom? It’s never a cheap task, so you’ll want to make sure you find something you love – that can stand the test of time. A classic white and chrome combo is often the most popular option, especially if you’re conscious of re-sale value. But the new Bathstore Noir collection is set to shake things up by taking bathrooms to the dark side.

From taps to shower heads, and enclosures to basins to wash bowls, the Bathstore Noir Collection gives customers the freedom to add a sleek black finishing touch to bathrooms.

Opting for matt black fixtures and fittings can make a huge style impact, without impacting too much on an otherwise classic scheme.

The new Bathstore Noir collection is just the thing to confirm that black is currently a huge trend in the world of bathrooms.

Noir collection furniture

The new Noir collection features two stunning styles of furniture to choose from; Noir Frame (above) and Noir Croft (below). Matt black brassware and fixtures replace traditional chrome on both ranges.

The two alternative furniture styles demonstrate how different on-trend black accessories can feel in different bathroom schemes.

The Noir Croft furniture exudes a Mid-Century feel in warm textured wood tones. This vein of furniture design is great for those wanting to retain a more traditional feel – as opposed to the contemporary black frame.

Buy now: Noir Croft 800 Basin Unit, £429, Bathstore

The humble shower screen gets a modern makeover thanks to the new Noir matt black side panel. The panel can be combined with a hinged or sliding door to create a shower enclosure to suit your needs. The statement bold surround on the glass screen brings a sense of confidence and style to any bathroom.

Buy now: Noir Matt Black Side Panel, £279, Bathstore

The Noir round white wash bowl is perfect to create a clean minimalist feel to a bathroom suite. The modern feel is perfectly finished off with the new Noir wall-mounted taps.

Buy now: Wall-Mounted 3-Hole Basin and Bath Mixer in matt black, £249, Bathstore

Noir bathroom accessories

The stylish new Noir mirror design features a camera-lens style rim and a leather-effect strap with buckle.

Whether you want to update the entire bathroom, or add a few statement pieces, the Noir collection can add instant impact to any bathroom.

Will you be taking your bathroom to the dark side?