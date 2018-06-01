It's one of the best examples of a farmhouse renovation we've ever seen!

We’ve just found Love in the Countryside. But no, we haven’t fallen for a farmer. It’s this converted farmhouse that’s won our hearts. Located in Cambridgeshire, it’s been completely transformed over 20 years by the current owners, and is now on the market with Savills.

Old Valley Farm is set in more than 14 acres of wild flower meadows, orchard and paddocks, with further land beyond bridged stream. Inside, it boasts six bedrooms, two bathrooms and six reception rooms, not one missing out on a beautiful view.

It's the place to get away from it all, and lose yourself in a good book. So these bookcases couldn't be more perfectly appointed.

It’s the place to get away from it all, and lose yourself in a good book. So these bookcases couldn’t be more perfectly appointed.

AGA? Check. Rustic wooden table? Check. Classic Shaker units? Check. This kitchen ticks all the country boxes.

Light streams into the sitting room, which isn’t short of seating. We can just imagine sinking into those sofas after a long walk through the nearby Wimpole Woods.

The dining furniture coordinates beautifully with the whitewashed beams. And we love the pretty turquoise that’s been used to paint the built-in cupboards and woodwork.

Indoor plants are thriving in this sunny lean-to.

This is one of six bedrooms, spread across the first and second floors.

Restful blues feature sparingly in this bedroom-cum-study, with to-die-for views onto the courtyard below.

Pebbles and shells give the master bathroom a coastal feel.

The property has been leased from the National Trust, with 100 years remaining on the agreement. It comes with a range of outbuildings, and you can also apply to buy a granary with planning permission to turn it into a four-bedroom house.

Sadly, we don’t have a spare £1.45million in our bank accounts. But if you do, we highly recommend you go for it! And invite us round for tea!