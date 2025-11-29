One of the few bonuses of cold winter weather is that it's perfectly acceptable to snuggle up warm and cosy indoors, and Marks & Spencer shoppers have found the perfect way to do that with the new M&S Cloud Fleece Striped Bedding Set.

This super-cosy fleece bedding set already has a multitude of 5-star reviews from M&S shoppers, and with prices starting from just £25, it's easy to see why.

M&S Cloud Fleece Striped Bedding Set £25 at Marks and Spencer UK This snuggly bedding features a chunky fleece rib on one side with soft and fluffy fleece on the reverse.

I think this Cloud Fleece bedding is going to be hot on the heels of the M&S Teddy Bear Bedding Set, which sold out in record time this year, so if you're pondering where to buy bedding this winter, I recommend 'adding to basket' pronto.

In fact, the soft grey and rich navy colourways are already low in stock, and with shoppers returning to buy multiple sets, the other colour options are likely to sell out fast.

'It’s so cosy I’ve had to order two more sets for the children’s beds to stop them getting into ours!' says one 5-star reviewer.

'Soft and fluffy... makes going to bed in winter feel such a warm and cosy experience. I am recommending this product to everyone,' shares another.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I'm seeing fleecy bedding everywhere this year, from the super-cute Next White Christmas Robin Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, to this budget-friendly Dunelm Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set.

However, M&S' Cloud Fleece bedding set is by far the most luxurious I've come across, and starting at just £25 for a duvet cover and pillowcase, I think it's fantastic value.

Savvy M&S shoppers are also finding ways to expand the Cloud Fleece bedding set's use beyond just the winter months. 'I bought this to use as a throw for extra warmth on my bed,' shares one reviewer. And there's no reason you couldn't add it to the sofa once winter is over.

'Warm and snuggly... feels like you're getting a cuddle from a giant teddy bear,' adds another owner. Who doesn't want to be enveloped in a cosy teddy bear hug whilst snuggled up on the sofa!

And if you're worried about overheating under this fleecy layer, according to M&S reviewers, you needn't be.

'Absolute bliss!' shares one happy owner, 'bought this for a cozy winter feel, was a little worried that it may get too hot but doesn’t, feels great, looks great... considering buying another in a different colour.'

Which fleecey bedding are you going to be curling up under this winter?