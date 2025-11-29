Sorry, teddy bear bedding, I think this super-cosy M&S Cloud Fleece bedding just won winter – but at only £25, it's selling out fast
It's super-soft, super-snuggly, *and* has multiple 5-star reviews
One of the few bonuses of cold winter weather is that it's perfectly acceptable to snuggle up warm and cosy indoors, and Marks & Spencer shoppers have found the perfect way to do that with the new M&S Cloud Fleece Striped Bedding Set.
This super-cosy fleece bedding set already has a multitude of 5-star reviews from M&S shoppers, and with prices starting from just £25, it's easy to see why.
I think this Cloud Fleece bedding is going to be hot on the heels of the M&S Teddy Bear Bedding Set, which sold out in record time this year, so if you're pondering where to buy bedding this winter, I recommend 'adding to basket' pronto.
In fact, the soft grey and rich navy colourways are already low in stock, and with shoppers returning to buy multiple sets, the other colour options are likely to sell out fast.
'It’s so cosy I’ve had to order two more sets for the children’s beds to stop them getting into ours!' says one 5-star reviewer.
'Soft and fluffy... makes going to bed in winter feel such a warm and cosy experience. I am recommending this product to everyone,' shares another.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I'm seeing fleecy bedding everywhere this year, from the super-cute Next White Christmas Robin Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set, to this budget-friendly Dunelm Fleece Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set.
However, M&S' Cloud Fleece bedding set is by far the most luxurious I've come across, and starting at just £25 for a duvet cover and pillowcase, I think it's fantastic value.
Savvy M&S shoppers are also finding ways to expand the Cloud Fleece bedding set's use beyond just the winter months. 'I bought this to use as a throw for extra warmth on my bed,' shares one reviewer. And there's no reason you couldn't add it to the sofa once winter is over.
'Warm and snuggly... feels like you're getting a cuddle from a giant teddy bear,' adds another owner. Who doesn't want to be enveloped in a cosy teddy bear hug whilst snuggled up on the sofa!
And if you're worried about overheating under this fleecy layer, according to M&S reviewers, you needn't be.
'Absolute bliss!' shares one happy owner, 'bought this for a cozy winter feel, was a little worried that it may get too hot but doesn’t, feels great, looks great... considering buying another in a different colour.'
Shop alternatives
If you're looking to turn your bedroom into a winter wonderland this festive season, I think the white version of the M&S Cloud Fleece bedding set does the job perfectly. It imitates the look of snow, but is versatile enough not to be reserved solely for Christmas.
However, if you're on the hunt for 'proper' Christmas bedding, Next's adorable robin fleece bedding set is the one. It features embroidered robins leaving footprints in the white fleece 'snow'... so cute.
Which fleecey bedding are you going to be curling up under this winter?
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
