Looking for an autumnal trip out to pick your own pumpkin? We've found some fabulous farms with pumpkin patches who are hosting plenty of family Halloween fun



The American tradition to pick your own pumpkin has become increasingly popular in the UK in the autumn months. Being such an iconic and striking vegetable for this time of the year, many farm shops up and down the country now host huge Halloween and pumpkin festivals with pick your own pumpkin patches, maize mazes and much more. We’ve picked some favourite places strewn with pumpkins for you to pick up a monster just in time for the spooky night of October 31st.

Here’s where to go…

South

Lested Farm, Kent

Farmers Jake and Mark Thompson are gearing up for Halloween by opening their fields to the public for some pumpkin picking. There’s no entry fee, you just pay for what you pick and prices range from (a very reasonable) £1 for a small pumpkin to £4 for the “Monster” pumpkin. Wellies advisable.

Where: Cheesmans Green Lane, Sevington, Ashford, Kent

When: 10am – 4pm on weekends up to and including Sunday 29th October

Crockford Bridge Farm, Surrey

Another relatively close option for those living in London. Offering pumpkin picking from their dedicated patch, there’s also a host of half-term Halloween activities for children, including apple bobbing, pumpkin carving and face painting. This year the farm will have pop up food vendors, including some fancy ice-cream. Entry to the pumpkin patch is £2 and face-painting and food are charged separately.

Where: New Haw Roadl, Addlestone, Nr. Weybridge, Surrey KT15 2BU

When: Until the end of October, 10am – 5pm

North

Piglets Adventure Farm, North Yorkshire



Pick your own from the 10,000 pumpkins at the Pumpkin Festival on this 152-acre farm, complete with a trailer ride to the dedicated pumpkin patch. There will also be pumpkin carving, spooky story telling and fancy dress competitions taking place from now until Halloween. There is an admission fee, but every child will receive a free pumpkin. Children 1-16yrs, £8.95, adults £7.95.

Where: Piglets Adventure Farm, Towthorpe Grange, Towthorpe Moor Lane, York YO32 9ST

When: Eery weekend in October and every day from 21st October to 5th November

Cairnies Fruit Farm and Mega Maze, Scotland

You could easily spend all day at Cairnies, where picking your own pumpkin is just one of the numerous Halloween activities taking place on the Cairnie Pumpkin Festival weekend: 28th-29th October. There are also Spooky Torchlight Maze Nights: 27th, 28th, 29th & 31st October (8yrs + advised).

Where: West Craigie Farm, South Queensferry, Edinburgh EH30 9AR

When: 10am – 4pm until 31st October

Farmer Copley’s, West Yorkshire

It promises to present the UK’s largest pumpkin festival. There will be more than 120,000 pumpkins both ‘warty’ and smooth, in a rainbow of red, green, white, blue, black, yellow, mixed and, of course, orange. There will also be a fancy dress parade with prizes, witches story telling and face painting.

Where: Ravensknowle Farm, Pontefract Road, Pontefract, West Yorkshire, WF7 5AF

When: Over the weekends of 7-8 and 14-15 October, and half term, 21-29 October.

East

Undley Pumpkin Patch, Suffolk

A great day out for the whole family. For 2017 the farm is offering an all-new pumpkin picking experience with the choice to pick from their largest ever pre-picked sea of pumpkins or directly from the pumpkin plant. Approximately 20 varieties of pumpkin will be available within a 5cre pumpkin patch and a range of other attractions are on offer, including a maize maze, inflatables and a hay bale climbing installation. Entry to the site is FREE, there are additional prices for other various attractions once on-site.

Where: Pumpkin Patch & Maize Maze, Undley Road, Beck Row, IP288BX

When: Every weekend in October. Also all of 23rd -27th October half-term week as well as Monday 30th & Tuesday 31st October from 10am until 5pm

West

Spookley at Farrington’s Farm Shop, Bristol

Pick from thousands of home-grown pumpkins from their pumpkin patch, carve Spookley shapes and try some seasonal pumpkin dishes. Or cosy up and listen to the heart-warming story of Spookley, the square shaped pumpkin. £3 per child for all activities.

Where: Farrington’s Farm, Home Farm, Main Street, Farrington Gurney, Bristol, BS39 6UB

When: Over the weekend of 14th and 15th October and the half term week from 21st – 29th October

Once you’ve picked your perfect pumpkin you need to decide on the carving – traditional scary face or on trend pretty pattern?