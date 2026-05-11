5 things you should never put in a kitchen bin, according to pros – you’d never guess how dangerous these common household items can be

Waste experts have revealed the five items you should never put in a household bin, plus what you need to do with them as well.

The new Simpler Recycling Rules in England have changed how we get rid of and recycle waste. From new food waste bins to contend with, to revised rules on what can go in a garden waste bin , there is lots of new information to absorb.

So, it’s always helpful to have a little refresher on the ins and *specifically* outs of your general household waste bin. The best kitchen bin shouldn't be a catch-all for things you don't know what to do with. These are five items you should never put in a household bin.

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1. Food waste

Under the new rules, households in England will be issued a food waste bin , meaning putting your veg peelings in the kitchen bin is a big no-no. This can actually result in less stinky kitchen bins , especially if you opt for an odour-absorbing food bin such as the Joseph Joseph Food Waste Caddy (£29.99, Amazon) .

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‘In areas of the UK where food waste is now collected separately, food should be kept out of the general household waste bin where possible and only put into the food waste bin. The separate food waste collections allow for it to be processed more efficiently,’ adds Ryan Kaila, waste and recycling expert at Kingfisher Direct .

2. Vapes, batteries and small electricals

You must avoid putting these items in your kitchen bin at all costs. This is because they pose a fire risk, which puts you and the waste collectors at risk. Small electricals refer to a number of appliances, including small toys, cables and even hairdryers.

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‘We’re seeing a worrying increase in fires caused by items that simply shouldn’t be placed in household recycling or general waste. The biggest culprits are vapes, loose batteries and small electricals – what we often call ‘hidden hazards’ or ‘bombs in bins,’ says Luke Walter, regional manager at the Aldridge depot for waste management company Biffa.

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‘These items contain lithium-ion batteries. If they are crushed or damaged during collection or processing, they can spark and ignite extremely quickly. In a split second, that can turn into a serious fire in a collection vehicle or at a recycling facility, putting our crews at risk and causing significant disruption to local services.

‘Instead, they should be taken to designated recycling points at supermarkets or household waste recycling centres, where they can be handled safely and recycled properly.

We know most residents want to do the right thing, but there’s still confusion about what belongs in the recycling bin. Anything with a plug, battery or cable should be kept out.'

3. Medical waste

‘Any medical waste, including sharp tools, syringes and even medications. Sharp items can injure sorting staff at waste facilities, and medications can pose a risk to the environment. Dispose of sharp medical waste through a specialist collection system, or take sharp medical waste and waste medications to a pharmacy for safe disposal,’ says Ryan.

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Your doctor or chemist should be able to provide you with a sharps bin if you need one. Or you can pick up a sharps bin for £6.51 at Amazon . You may be able to dispose of medical waste via your doctors or chemist, or you need to arrange a Clinical Waste Collection from your local council.

4. Gas canisters and aerosols

It is perhaps common sense that anything flammable should never go in your bin. This is not only to keep you safe, but to keep waste collection workers safe, too. You should instead take these items to a local recycling centre.

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‘Items like gas canisters, aerosols, and anything flammable are a major fire risk and should never go in standard household recycling,’ says Luke.

‘These fires are preventable. By taking a moment to dispose of these items correctly, people can help protect frontline workers, prevent damage to vital infrastructure, and ensure more materials are recycled safely and effectively.’

5. Paint

Lastly, if you’re looking to get rid of paint , your kitchen bin is not the answer.

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‘Any kind of paint shouldn't be poured into bins or placed into household waste while it's still wet, as it can leak, spill and contaminate other waste, which makes it harder for this waste to be disposed of safely and effectively,’ says Ryan.

‘Paint can also contain chemicals that shouldn't be sent to landfill or standard waste processing facilities, as doing so could damage the local environment. Check your local council's waste guidelines for paint disposal instructions.’

Sort your waste easily

Joseph Joseph Joseph Joseph Food Waste Caddy £29.99 at Amazon Invest in a well-made food waste bin and sit it near the kitchen sink. Habitat Habitat 55 Litre Twin Compartment Pedal Bin - Steel £70 at Habitat A twin compartment bin will make recycling feel more streamlined and second nature in a busy household. Curver Curver 34 Litre Recycling Bins - Set of 3 £32 at Argos If you need more recycling space, these stackable bins are a great alternative. You could even use them in a garage to organise things to go to the local tip.

If you're in doubt about what items you can put in your bin, you should always check your local council's website for more information.