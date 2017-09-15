Perfect for afternoon tea, the four new collections are a feast for the eyes

We at Idealhome.co.uk love to celebrate home-grown British design. That’s why we think you should take a look at this beautiful new collection of tableware from talented London-based designer Sara Miller, and long-established brand Portmerion.

Sara Miller is an award-winning British designer, who expresses her passion for travel and love for different cultures in her art. Though relatively new to the interiors scene, she has already stamped her mark in a number of different areas, including greeting cards, fragrance, gifts and homewares.

The stunning new range has been described as ‘bringing playful sophistication and a dash of whimsical charm to the table’ and we totally agree. We love the way Sara illustrates in exotic jewel colours, creating intricate designs that are both classy and a little cheeky.

The Piccadilly set

Probably the most darling collection – these mugs and cake plates feature lovable animals brimming with personality. They are sure to bring a smile to your guests’ faces.

The Chelsea collection

Featuring stunning birds in an enchanted garden setting, Chelsea is no ordinary afternoon tea set. Its textured effect with 22-carat-gold and mica detailing makes it worthy of keeping on permanent display. It includes a teapot, three-tier cake stand, teacups and saucers, covered sugar pot, cream jug, cake plates and mugs – everything you need for a luxurious afternoon tea.

The Flamingo collection

Following one of this year’s hottest trends, these vibrant flamingo illustrations are quirky and playful but with a stylish finesse.

Etched Leaves

The richly exotic foliage with gold foil embellishment creates a luxurious look for your table. Available soon online, it’s ideal for autumn entertaining.

