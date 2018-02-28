Discover all the hottest looks for sofas this spring at Argos

Promotional feature with Argos

In all the living rooms we’ve seen here at Ideal Home – and believe us, it’s a lot – it’s nearly always the sofa that makes the biggest first impression. That’s why it’s so important to pick the perfect design. But whatever size or style of space you have to fill, we can guarantee you will find the perfect candidate in the latest collections… at Argos.

Now Argos might not be your go-to destination for a new sofa, but we think that’s all about to change. Because we’ve set eyes on the latest ranges and have fallen hard for their on-trend designs.

These sofas don’t only look good – with reassuring 10-year guarantees on some frames and premium finishes like Aniline leather and traditional tweed, these are truly quality pieces that you’ll live with happily for years. ‘Feel is a big factor when designing a sofa,’ says Stephen Clark, Furniture Designer at Argos. ‘We use fabrics that have a soft, premium touch.’

To help with the difficult business of choosing a favourite, Argos has picked out four key sofas, which fit into four design trends that it predicts to be big in 2018. Enjoy!

Trend 1: Beach House

Coastal style is more than just a decorating theme – it’s an attitude. Easy going and versatile, it will work in any style of house, creating a calm and relaxed vibe. No wonder, then, that Argos has identified it as a key trend in 2018 – this time, with a slightly more refined feel.

With its smart but slightly cheeky nautical stripe, the classic-meets-contemprary Abberton sofa sums up the look perfectly. It’s the perfect starting point for a chic Long Island look, which you can build up by teaming classic cream and dark-wood pieces with navy and chrome accessories.

We can just imagine drifting off in those deep seats, which, along with those laid-back arms, leave plenty of space for cushions and throws. ‘The Abberton comes in a range of fabric options so looks great in lots of styles,’ says Stephen. However, we’re so glad Argos has dared to offer this stripe, and agree with Stephen’s view that the sofa’s ‘classic shape carries this bolder choice beautifully.’

Heart of House Abberton in Natural Stripe, £749.99

Trend 2: Infusion

After a few years in the wilderness, the global nomad look is back in full force. Influenced heavily by both Mediterranean and South American styles, this trend is all about natural and woven materials, an earthy colour palette, worn timbers and tribal patterns. Throw in a few exotic souvenirs from your travels, and you can create a very personal, cosy and inviting scheme that’s made for a living room.

Argos’ Livingston sofa encapsulates the theme perfectly. Finished in premium aniline leather, its soft and distressed finish has a well-travelled, quality feel. ‘We want every sofa to age beautifully in your home,’ Stephen explains. ‘For the Livingston we’ve chosen a soft leather, making a feature of the natural grain which gets richer over time.’

Trend 3: Inhabit

Argos predicts that our love of a Scandi look will continue through 2018. Think stripped back styling, a clean colour palette and bursts of greenery – yes, plants are creeping back into our homes in a big way in the coming months!

Core to this look is the Hygena Aliso corner sofa. Its soft grey finish, accommodating shape and lean and elegant profile add up to a stylish design you’ll love to live with. ‘Although it looks contemporary, we’ve not compromised on comfort with the Aliso,’ Stephen tells us. ‘It comes complete with the ultra-soft fabric, cushioned seats and a chaise end.’

Which leads us on to one of our favourite features of the Aliso – that chaise end. It can be fitted at either end of the sofa, so if you decide to reposition it, or even move it to another house, you can reconfigure the layout to suit. Genius!

Hygena Aliso Reversible Corner Chaise Sofa in Grey, £649.99

Trend 4: Serenity

With its final key look, Argos has dipped into a glamorous and ‘of the moment’ millennial pink palette. The star of the show is this pretty sofa, which is given a fresh look with on-trend floral prints and displays, and silver grey cushions and throws in a mix of tactile textures.

The most popular and timeless sofas are often based on designs of the past – and the Thornton is no exception. Its classic silhouette with piped edging and solid wooden feet oozes quality and femininity, while the memory foam-topped, pocket-sprung cushions offer a luxurious snuggling experience.

‘Its chunky high arms and pocket-sprung cushions make the Thornton really comfortable but muted rose-coloured fabric keeps it looking current,’ adds Stephen.

