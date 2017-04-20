The tallest home in world is up for sale for $1.5 million

Check out the spectacular views from this 10-storey tower...

At 124 feet tall, the ‘Falcon Nest’ is billed as the tallest single-family home in the world. It is now up for sale, and could be yours for £1.5 million.

The property, which could be straight out of a Bond movie, is 10 storeys high and is situated just outside of Prescott, Arizona. Nestled in the mountains next to the 6514-foot Thumb Butte, it has spectacular panoramic views for over 120 miles across Arizona and the San Francisco Peaks.

Step inside the 6200 square-foot house and you’ll find a retro, minimalist interior, which won’t be to everyone’s taste, but it’s certainly striking. Tiled flooring runs throughout the property, with corrugated iron adorning the majority of ceilings.

The real wow-factor is found on the sixth floor, where you’ll find an enormous 2000 square-foot open-plan solarium with glass walls and ceilings. The views from all angles are simply stunning. Two out of three bedrooms are located on this floor, along with two of the four bathrooms, the kitchen, and the living room.

The property also comes with more than an acre of land!

New homeowners will love the sense of privacy offered by the building, thanks to its height, but they won’t be completely isolated. There are neighbours nearby, and the city of Prescott is just 15 minutes by car.

Speaking of cars, the property boasts two garages, with a hydraulic elevator providing access from garage-level up to the sixth floor.

Designed by Phoenix architect Sukumar Pal, who has lived in the property since it was built in 2000, the home utilises solar technologies and other alternative power sources for minimal gas and electricity consumption.

The award-winning ‘Falcon Nest’ is considered an architectural and engineering treasure, with tour groups and school trips frequently visiting the site. Sotheby’s International notes that the building could be repurposed as an educational institution for geology, a ranger station, an office space, or an events venue.

It may look a bit sci-fi, but imagine living high-in-the-sky and waking up to those views every morning.