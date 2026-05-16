This stunning house went from bland and dated to a modern masterpiece, finished with burnt-larch cladding

WHO LIVES HERE? Miranda, her husband David, their daughter Poppy, 20, and dog Digby. Their other children no longer live at home.

No strangers to property development, Miranda and David had two renovations under their belts when they spotted a 1980s chalet-style home on the market and decided they were ready for a new challenge.

The three-bedroom house was nestled in beautiful East Sussex countryside near Wadhurst and the couple immediately saw the potential to create something modern that maximised the views.

(Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

‘The property was really dated, with a massive brick fireplace and green Artex ceilings. Plus, it didn’t make the most of the beautiful views from the back,’ says Miranda. ‘We searched online and found local architects RX and just loved their designs.’

Latest Videos From

During lockdown, the couple applied for planning permission to convert the outside studio and the main house and, six months later, it was granted.

The couple and their youngest child, Poppy, lived in the existing house while they converted the studio into an annexe and, once it was complete, moved in there before starting on the main house. The property has been extended, with a snug added downstairs and a family bathroom upstairs.

Plus, the layout was reconfigured by moving the main living space to the back of the house and installing vast sliding doors to take in the views.

(Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

Originally, the property had an indoor swimming pool, which has been replaced with the ground-floor main bedroom suite; there is extra storage space accessed by a hatch in the dressing room.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Outside, a natural-water swimming pool was built, pitched roofs replaced with flat designs and, for a smart contemporary finish, Miranda and David clad the property in burnt larch.

(Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

The couple managed the project themselves and got hands-on alongside contractors and tradespeople. While this saved money, it proved tricky.

‘When you’re in the middle of a build and every tradesperson is asking questions, it becomes overwhelming. It was exciting, but challenging at times,’ says Miranda.

What’s more, as the build took place during Covid, everything went up in price by 20% and it was tricky getting supplies. ‘Another major issue was the vast windows turning up without any glass in them!’ says Miranda.

After two years of hard graft, the work was completed in December 2022, and it was worth it. The property has gone on to be recognised in industry awards – highly commended at the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards 2025 and shortlisted for the British Homes Awards 2025.

Image 1 of 2 Miranda and David's home before the renovation – swipe left to see the transformation (Image credit: Richard Gadsby) (Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

The family are delighted. ‘There’s something special about lying in bed and being able to look up at the stars,’ says Miranda. ‘We are also really happy with our kitchen by Ben Argent – it has the best finish because he was really meticulous.’

The house is living up to its eco promise, too, with a ground-source heat pump and solar panels. ‘We didn’t really need the fireplaces but they add an extra warmth,’ says Miranda. ‘I love modern interiors but you also need a bit of cosiness.’

Take the tour of Miranda and David's remodeled home

Open-plan area

Octo 4240 pendant light (over table), £837, Secto Design at Finnish Design Shop (Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

The couple reconfigured the whole of the ground floor, creating the main all-in-one living space – incorporating sitting and dining areas plus the kitchen – which has a wonderful sense of flow.

Living area

‘You can be cooking in the kitchen and still feel part of everything, with the family chatting, relaxing and watching TV here,’ says Miranda.

Togo complete corner sofa, £9,523; fireside chair, £1,965; footstool, £1,265, all Ligne Roset at Heal’s (Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

The large squishy sofa offers the perfect spot to admire the views.

The polished-concrete floor, complete with underfloor heating, works well whatever the season. ‘It is like a huge radiator in the winter.’

Hallway

The couple decided to move the staircase from its original position and upgraded it to this beautiful natural oak structure, which complements the grey concrete floor perfectly.

Dining area

‘The pink chairs came from our previous house and shaped the palette here. I chose a deep aubergine for the kitchen, with a dark blue for the wall cupboards, which links to the grey sofa.’

Kitchen area

Kitchen, price on request, Ben Argent. Monza bar stools, £249 each, Furniture Village, are similar (Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

‘We chose a Ben Argent kitchen because it struck the perfect balance between modern design and real warmth. I’ve never been drawn to the shiny white units you see everywhere.’

Family bathroom

Picasso 1780mm white freestanding stone bath, £1,397; Picasso 580mm white countertop stone basin, £235; Luxor 800mm white stone vanity, £797, all Lusso. The square mirror, £40, John Lewis, is similar (Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

Miranda wanted something practical but with a bit of fun.

‘The black-and-white scheme might have felt stark, but the patterns soften it and bring real character. It’s functional, family-friendly and stylish all at once, which is exactly what we hoped for.’

Guest room

The ground-floor space features dramatic full-height windows.

‘We created the room with our family at the heart of it. It’s important to David and me that our children can always come home and have a space of their own. The full-height windows were a must to make the most of the view.’

Main bedroom

A sense of luxury is key to this fabulous new space. ‘I wanted it to be like waking in a five-star hotel room every morning, but still feel calm and inviting.’

When friends come over, this space really comes into its own; it’s incredibly sociable.

INSTALLATION PROCESS Polished-concrete flooring is installed by pouring the concrete mixture onto a steel-and fibre reinforced mesh, which helps to prevent cracking. It can also be used with underfloor heating. After pouring, it is levelled and compacted, smoothed using a power-float machine and then hardened. At least a month after pouring, the floors will need to be polished and sealed.

Polished-concrete flooring is installed by pouring the concrete mixture onto a steel-and fibre reinforced mesh, which helps to prevent cracking. It can also be used with underfloor heating. After pouring, it is levelled and compacted, smoothed using a power-float machine and then hardened. At least a month after pouring, the floors will need to be polished and sealed. PRACTICAL CHOICE Concrete floors are incredibly durable. They are perfect for high-traffic areas, often outlasting other types of flooring, making the average cost of £135 psqm more affordable. Mopping once a week with a concrete-safe floor cleaner is recommended, while burnishing can be done periodically to maintain the shine.

Concrete floors are incredibly durable. They are perfect for high-traffic areas, often outlasting other types of flooring, making the average cost of £135 psqm more affordable. Mopping once a week with a concrete-safe floor cleaner is recommended, while burnishing can be done periodically to maintain the shine. PALETTE OPTIONS Colours can be added in different ways: pigments can be mixed into the concrete before pouring, while surface stains or dyes may be added during the polishing phase. There is a wide range of colours and effects to choose from.

(Image credit: Richard Gadsby)

It’s durable, low-maintenance and easy to clean, which is why the Eyres chose this option for both the ground floor and the terrace

Focus on... Polished-concrete flooring

Get the look - recreate a similar vibe in your home with these Scandi-style buys