'It makes a fantastic visual statement' – this bedroom loft conversion used a clever layout and unusual wall finish to create the ultimate sleep retreat

From a cluttered loft to a light and vibrant bedroom

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Loft bedroom with large window, pink walls, blue panelling and bed. Pendant lights either side of bed and colourful artwork above with greenery and wooden bedside tables. Mustard blanket on bed.
(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)
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Who lives here?
Ben Hillman with his wife Gaby, and their two young daughters.

The project
Converting an existing loft room into a main bedroom en suite, in a semi-detached 1930s house in West Sussex.

Total cost
£5,050

Ben and Gaby Hillman had always planned to convert their home's existing loft space into their en-suite bedroom, but with a whole house to renovate and extend, the project was pushed down to the bottom of the list. Once savings were in place, they were ready to start.

‘The loft room was a multi-room, but with no real purpose – the girls would play up here, I had my office and we stored stuff,' says Ben, a presenter on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun and an interior designer from ITV's 60 Minute Makeover (@benhillmantv). ‘It had been built with the original house and didn't have a door or dormer and felt hemmed in without a visual connection to the outside. Our goal was to create a lovely light bedroom with a feeling of space.'

Without question, Ben and Gaby needed a dormer, which, as well as adding 6sq m floor space, created volume, head height, light and views.

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Before

Image 1 of 2
Before photos of loft bedroom used for storage
(Image credit: Future)

‘Fortuitously, the start date tied in with a break from filming, so I had time to take over the building work from second fix – making fitted furniture, fitting lights, skirting boards and so on – alongside a plumber and electrician,' says Ben.

With the staircase already in place, Ben designed the en suite within the dormer above the family bathroom to make plumbing easier. He toyed with the bed facing the window with a partition wall behind for a walk-in wardrobe.

The finished look

Bedroom with pink walls, blue panelling behind bed, colourful cushions and mustard throw. Artwork on wall and pendant lighting

Bijou Linen Oatmeal wave curtains, £481; Atlas White roller blind, £225, both Blinds2go. Liora rug, £229, Dunelm. Gizeh Twist flooring, £54.95sq m, Floorify. Setting Plaster modern emulsion is a similar wall colour, £64 for 2.5ltr, Farrow & Ball.

(Image credit: James French)

‘On the plans, there wasn't quite enough room and the layout felt less open and more clunky,' he says. ‘Whereas coming into the room and seeing the bed in front creates a pleasing visual.'

For a light and calm space, Ben took a muted approach to interiors with plans for oak tones, linens and Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster on the walls. But, impressed with the plasterers' work, he changed his mind. ‘I loved the silky pink sheen finish that had texture and tone, so I left the walls bare,' he explains. ‘I then painted the wardrobes a soft white-grey so they fade back with contrasting deep-blue wall panelling to put the focus on the bed.'

Built-in dressing area with built-in wardrobe space under Velux window with seating

Half-moon handles, £30 each, HomacStore on Etsy. Wardrobes in Ammonite modern eggshell, £35.50 for 75ml, Farrow & Ball. Original BTC Hector wall light, £199, Holloways of Ludlow. Taga corded stool, £169.99, La Redoute. Vintage rose cushion cover, £22, Cox & Cox. Wardrobes made with Pax frames, from £75, Ikea.

(Image credit: Future PLC / James French)

The room infuses hints of mid-century modern in the bedside tables, linen lights and bouclé bed; lightweight curtains and pale oak flooring nod to Scandi design.

‘The new window is made with toughened glass and set as low as possible while still meeting Building Regulations. A favourite detail is the oak reveal I made that’s given the window a picture frame quality.’

'Seeing the bed as we come into the room makes a fantastic visual statement'

‘The bold abstract art came last and draws the colour scheme together,' says Ben. ‘We're really pleased with the dormer and big window, we love all the light and feeling of space – it's a real treat to have our own hideaway.'

Bedroom corner with pink walls, blue panelling and armchair beside wooden bedside table. Artwork and plant for decor plus a white pendant light.

Aviator armchair, £649, Atkin and Thyme. Listerby side table is similar, £115, Ikea. Solara medium light, £209, Lights & Lamps. Similar dis