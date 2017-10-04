What do your organisation obsessions say about you?

Are you a Decorative Decanter, a Heartfelt Hoarder, a Mindful Maximalist or an Opportunistic Organiser?

New research has revealed the UK is a nation obsessed with organising, with a third of us buying premium food for display that is never eaten, 66% storing clothes they haven’t worn for over 10 years and 27% confessing to re-organising their friends’ homes.

Working with behavioural psychologist Donna Dawson, furniture and décor brand Maisons du Monde have identified four distinct home organising personas, and uncovered what your organisational style reveals about your personality.

Read on to find out which one you are.

Decorative Decanter

33% of people decant premium food and drink into display containers but never eat or drink it

25% prefer to eat directly out of the box in the cupboard so that their display goes undisturbed

56% of Brits admit to having display candles which they never light – just for the beauty of this decoration essential

25% have special “best” towels, napkins or oven gloves which are kept purely to make an impression on guests

People demonstrating this personality type tend to have a relaxed attitude to their home when alone, but are always careful to give off a good impression to visitors. Do you always want to make a good impression?

“This type of person tends to be very ambitious and will work hard to attain what they want. Their creativity is at its best when they are under pressure. Their time management isn’t a priority as they’d rather be relaxing, having a good time – but they can manage it in spurts. These people only tend to do housework when necessary but put even more effort in when visitors are coming. They want to show their home at its best, and know it’s the small things that make a big impression – so they rush around, creating an impressive upmarket space,’ says Donna.

Heartfelt Hoarder

A staggering 42% of Brits identify as Heartfelt Hoarders

56% of Brits still own their favourite childhood toy

66% of respondents still store clothes they haven’t worn for over 10 years

Heartfelt Hoarders are often sentimental about objects such as perfume, art pieces and music and tend to be inspired by their imagination when decorating their home.

According to Donna, people demonstrating this personality trait “tend to be quieter and more thoughtful, with a romantic, nostalgic streak. People are important to them and they put a lot of work into their friendships and relationships, hoping to get back as much as they give.” Heartfelt Hoarders also spend one and a half days a year creating and flicking through photo albums. As Donna explains, “the past is also precious, and to this end they keep photo albums and hold onto special cards and love letters. Much of this is not on public show.”

Mindful Maximalist

A fifth (20%) of Brits see themselves as Mindful Maximalists

More than half (58%) of people said that they often run out of shelf space to display all their ornaments and photos

Despite this, a further 45% admitted to still buying objects they liked, without having anywhere to store them

According to Donna, Mindful Maximalists have “a confident, outgoing personality. They love being with people and talking about their life experiences, and feel that their homes should reveal the souvenirs and life trophies they’ve accumulated.”

People displaying this personality type are also to create a welcoming interior to welcome their friends, colleagues and neighbors. Donna explains: “They believe in a balanced life: working hard and playing hard. They think about new opportunities all the time, as they want to succeed using any creative talents they have. They manage time to suit themselves, and are usually self-employed. Stress is seen as something positive; a spur to greater things.”

Opportunistic Organiser

27% of people said that they like to rearrange shoes, pillows or cutlery in a friends’ house

67% enjoy reorganising the cupboards at work, satisfying their cravings for order

A third of people (33%) even admitted to rearranging tables to their liking when eating out in restaurants!

People demonstrating these behaviour types are “most at ease when everything is in its rightful place and then they can truly relax” and tend to be “hard-working and practical, and their creative streak tends to be revealed in the way they organise things.

All areas of their life tend to run like clockwork and they are very good timekeepers, rarely late for events.” “They mean well and try to be helpful… they just sometimes need to consider when to let go and allow people to be themselves, and when to delegate and sit back!”

Which organisation obsessive are you? We’d love to hear your thoughts!