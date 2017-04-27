It's not just the weather that's hotting up - the summer 2017 trends are a sight to behold and are guaranteed to inspire you

If you love keeping abreast of all things a la mode, you’ll love our round-up of the summer 2017 trends. From botanical prints, which are getting hotter and hotter this year, to natural materials and craft-led design, it’s all here. Rather than encouraging you to totally redecorate, our round-up of interiors trends is all about giving you inspiration, whether you want to buy something as small as a new throw or are looking to try a completely new colour scheme. Either way, summer’s 2017 interiors trends are smoking hot!

1 THE NEW WOOD



The natural wood tones of recent seasons are starting to be replaced by wood furniture and accessories with an intriguing charred appearance. This technique shows off the wood’s enhanced grain to dramatic sculptural effect.

Get the look

Buy now: Curve bench in Vulcano finish cedar, £3,882, and Clessidra stool, £1,008, both Riva at Heal’s

Buy now: Moon trays, from £14.90 each, all Normann Copenhagen

2 BOTANICAL PRINTS



A sense of 1950s playfulness accompanies the new tropical prints in which historical garden-design documents and Paul Gauguin-esque scenes combine to exhilarating effect.

Get the look

Buy now: Banquette in Goya in Vert Buis viscose mix, £165 per m, Christian Lacroix at Designers Guild

Buy now: Drum stool in Vue d’en Haut F3204001 cotton, £144 per m, Pierre Frey

3 SHADOW PLAY

From hypnotically realistic digital prints to a more stylised sense of light and dark created by relief surfaces, shadows feature in many of this season’s fabric collections.

Get the look

Buy now: Curtain in Edison Tissu Shadow in Noir polyester, £71.85 per m, Casadeco

Buy now: Bench cushion in Strato in Graphite linen mix, £65 per m, Designers Guild

4 BEAUTIFUL TEXTURES



This season, pattern and bright colour are making room for a host of pleasing textures with a soft drapable quality. Gentle tones bring further sophistication to these offerings.

Get the look

Buy now: People of Africa Zulu C/01 linen mix (left), £156 per m, Pepe Peñalver

Buy now: Austin Check in Charcoal linen, £43 per m, Clarke & Clarke

Buy now: Lunette in Jute viscose mix, £52 per m, Harlequin

Buy now: Dongtai in Creme cotton, £268.80 per m, Pierre Frey

Buy now: Kempshott in Sunstone viscose mix, £196 per m, Zoffany

Buy now: Cabo Verde Sal C16 silk mix, £220 per m, Lizzo

5 DREAM WEAVES

Beautiful basket weaves are a standout feature in the latest furniture designs. This stylish lounge chair epitomises the new rustic chic by combining delicate rattan pattern with a clean silhouette and understated fabric in a soft, powdery shade.

Get the look

Buy now: Aya lounge chair, £387, Sep Verboom for Vincent Sheppard

Buy now: Rush mat, £169.95, Chairworks

6 ANYTHING GOES

In bold contrast to the understated, this scheme reveals the design world’s wild side. An arresting mix of leopard prints, pleating and patchworks, together with stars, stripes and metallic hides, demonstrates that more can be more.

Get the look

Buy now: Fixed back armless Brompton sofa, £4,004, George Smith, upholstered in Plain Linen in Satchell, £96 per m, Fermoie

Buy now: Fetiche Arlequin wallpaper, £265 per roll, Christian Lacroix at Designers Guild

7 DENIM BLUE



The latest tactile weaves, lively prints and wallcoverings in indigo denim blue hues make it simple to build a relaxed, yet saturated scheme. Layering patterns and plains works particularly well in a rich palette such as this.

Get the look

Buy now: Palladio in Ciel linen (floral fabric in centre), £89 per m, Manuel Canovas at Colefax and Fowler

Buy now: Tosca Denim linen mix (block-coloured fabric in centre), £130 per m, Mark Alexander

8 HOT METAL

Metallic finishes have become a staple trend in recent years, but now interest is turning towards subtle variations of tone and texture.

Get the look

Buy now: the above are metallic finishes on the Edge side table, all from £500, Tom Faulkner

9 DREAMY SCHEMES



Embracing a combination of soft, diaphanous patterns and light touches of pearlescence, this barely there palette takes on the ethereal quality of a hazy early morning light.

Get the look

Buy now: Leta chaise, £3,550, Pinch Design, upholstered in Blotch cotton, $400 per m, Martyn Thompson Studio

Buy now: Reweave checked runner CH-2, £350, Topfloor by Esti

10 PINK & MINT

Gentle blush tones continue to delight, but this time they are paired with the calm yet fresh shades of soft mint green on all manner of materials, from paper and fabric to ceramics and glass.

Get the look

Buy now: Bo cotton (background), £122.40 per m, Pierre Frey

Buy now: Celeste pendant in Celadon, £900, Porta Romana

11 TRANSLUCENT MATERIALS



Finely patterned sheers with a diaphanous quality are emerging as favourites for use in light-filled interiors, thanks to their extra-wide widths.

Get the look

Buy now: Idolf chairs, £45 each, Ikea

Buy now: Neve in Storm linen mix (background), £120 per m, Chase Erwin

This article originally appeared in Homes & Gardens, April 2017