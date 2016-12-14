These marble and copper-effect vintage beauties are making us swoon

You know you’ve found the next big thing when half your work WhatsApp group buy the same product (and in one colleague’s case, buying it twice).

Step forward Aldi, which is selling this knockout vintage-style floor and table lamp set – and the lights are even more of a bargain than they are beautiful.

The desk lamp comes in at £19.99, while its larger cousin, a floor lamp, is priced at £39.99.

The vintage-inspired design features a sturdy marble-effect base and copper-effect stand, two key trends that aren’t going anywhere in 2017.

You'll never guess where our Shopping Editor picked up this fabulous lamp? See link in bio to found out…💡❤️ A photo posted by Ideal Home (@idealhomemag) on Dec 14, 2016 at 2:33am PST

Our shopping editor Tamara Kelly says: ‘We’ve all been there, right? You pop into your local supermarket for some sweet potatoes and quinoa only to emerge with a fabulous designer looking lamp? If the answer is no, then you obviously haven’t been shopping at Aldi.

‘I instantly fell in love with this Vintage table lamp, so much so that I bought the matching floor lamp. It makes such a statement with its of-the-moment exposed LED filament bulb, set on a simple marble and copper-effect base. I’ve used mine as a dressing table mirror, as the tinted glass provides the perfect warm glow to create ambience.’

MPU 01 Desktop MPU 01 Mobile

The lamp first started doing the rounds on Instagram, with stylists and shoppers wowed by the design, and the price.

It's in completely the wrong frame (I need to find someone who can frame all 4500 prints I have ready to put up. OK, this may be a slight exaggeration), but I totally love this Appaloosa print from @indiamayhome and just wanted to be able to see it STRAIGHT AWAY 🦄 (it's not a unicorn, but still…) It also matches the candles and THE light from The Aldi perfectly! Heading into London in a couple of hours, where I am hosting an afternoon tea party with @bobbibrownuk So excited! I'll put it all on Insta Stories 💄✌🏼️💄 A photo posted by E R I C A D A V I E S (@erica_davies) on Dec 8, 2016 at 11:15pm PST

Bit by bit our furniture is coming back into the house 👌🏻 A photo posted by Amy Cawson (@amycawson) on Dec 6, 2016 at 1:29pm PST

Although sold out online, you can find both the Table Lamp and Floor Lamp at your local Aldi store.

Just couldn't resist the Aldi lamp of vintage-style dreams #home #interiors #interiorstyling #lamp #crosley #recordplayer #vinyl #flowers #kylie MPU 02 A photo posted by Kate Selvaratnam (@kselvaratnam) on Dec 14, 2016 at 11:29pm PST

You’re welcome.