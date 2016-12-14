The £20 vintage-style lamp stylists are raving about
These marble and copper-effect vintage beauties are making us swoon
You know you’ve found the next big thing when half your work WhatsApp group buy the same product (and in one colleague’s case, buying it twice).
Step forward Aldi, which is selling this knockout vintage-style floor and table lamp set – and the lights are even more of a bargain than they are beautiful.
The desk lamp comes in at £19.99, while its larger cousin, a floor lamp, is priced at £39.99.
The vintage-inspired design features a sturdy marble-effect base and copper-effect stand, two key trends that aren’t going anywhere in 2017.
Our shopping editor Tamara Kelly says: ‘We’ve all been there, right? You pop into your local supermarket for some sweet potatoes and quinoa only to emerge with a fabulous designer looking lamp? If the answer is no, then you obviously haven’t been shopping at Aldi.
‘I instantly fell in love with this Vintage table lamp, so much so that I bought the matching floor lamp. It makes such a statement with its of-the-moment exposed LED filament bulb, set on a simple marble and copper-effect base. I’ve used mine as a dressing table mirror, as the tinted glass provides the perfect warm glow to create ambience.’
The lamp first started doing the rounds on Instagram, with stylists and shoppers wowed by the design, and the price.
Although sold out online, you can find both the Table Lamp and Floor Lamp at your local Aldi store.
You’re welcome.