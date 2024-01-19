This £5 winter warmer has fans 'running' to Aldi – snap one up before it's too late

Aldi is selling a foot hot water bottle that couldn't have come at a better time if your January is feeling that extra bit chilly. It's currently available to shop in Aldi stores nationwide, and the best part? It'll only set you back £4.49.

Hot water bottles have long been one of our must-haves for keeping warm without having to turn the heating on, proving their reliability during the coldest of stints. However, Aldi's foot hot water bottle has a little twist that has our editors all keen to snap one up when working from home on chilly days.

Aldi's foot hot water bottle landed in stores on the 16th of January, and they have already caused a stir on Instagram with fans in the comments saying they're 'running' to pick one up before they sell out everywhere.

'Bought this already so good for working from home. Keeps my feet warm and toasty,' says one fan, with other fans praising the foot hot water bottle as a 'need' this winter.

The Foot Hot Water Bottle does what it says on the tin, it's a hot water bottle with a pocket for you to slot your feet into to keep warm. It holds a capacity of 2L and is available in four different colours – grey, cream, wine, or rose – one to suit whatever your bedroom colour scheme is (or even your home office colours, considering it's the perfect WFH companion).

Rest assured, the foot hot water bottle is nothing less than soft, cosy, and comfortable. Simply pop your feet in and unwind as you start to heat up.

If you're currently in a toss-up between picking up a hot water bottle or an electric blanket and need a budget-friendly quick fix, we think this winter warmer from Aldi is a no-brainer. Not only that but if your hot water bottle's expiry date is looming, this is set to be a nifty multi-tasking replacement that will take you from day to night.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Of course though, as with any of Aldi's Specialbuys, once they're gone, they're gone. Comments on the budget supermarket's Instagram have already revealed fans with no luck in hunting down the foot hot water bottle, with Aldi themselves dubbing this a 'very popular' purchase.

If you've already missed your chance at your local Aldi or can't make it in-store to snap one up, here are a couple of our favourite hot water bottles and foot warmer alternatives to keep you toasty.

So, if this foot hot water bottle sounds a little bit like you, we suggest popping to your local Aldi's middle aisle before it's too late to avoid disappointment.

If anyone asks, that's where we'll be.