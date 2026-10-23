I got my hands on Aldi’s £25 scented candle advent calendar – this is why it’s one of the best value-for-money calendars I’ve seen this year

This week, Aldi’s scented candle advent calendar is landing in stores. First introduced last year, Aldi’s bringing back the £24.99 calendar - with the price point staying the same as last year - set to launch this Sunday 25th October. But I got my hands on the calendar ahead of the release and got to try and assess its contents, value for money and more.

I got a first look at the best advent calendar on a budget at the Aldi Christmas Specialbuys preview earlier this month. But that only left me wanting an up-close look and hands-on try of the calendar – and I was lucky enough to be granted this wish. And after getting my hands on it, I really believe it’s one of the best value-for-money advent calendars I’ve seen and tried this year.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

I was most impressed with the presentation, look and the feel of the actual calendar which comes across as more expensive than its £24.99 price tag. It features a gingerbread house design made from thick card – Aldi describes it as a reusable calendar which I fully get behind. You could definitely keep the box and fill it with your choice of little treats next Christmas.

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Once you open the calendar, you’re greeted with 25 whimsically illustrated little drawers, each containing a 40g mini candle. There are five different seasonal scented candles which repeat throughout the calendar - my favourite Iced Berries, Hot Cocoa, Frosted Fir, White Christmas and Cinnamon Spice - but on the 25th, you’ll be treated to something a little different in the form of the only Warm Gingerbread candle which is pretty delicious.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

If you were to compare this scented candle advent calendar to some of the pricier alternatives like the hugely popular John Lewis scented candle advent calendar, you do get what you pay for when it comes to the actual candles and their scents. In other words, the scented candles in other advent calendars with higher price points smell nicer and look more expensive (since they are).

Aldi Scented Candle Advent Calendar £24.99 at Aldi The design of this advent calendar is very impressive considering the affordable price point, both inside and out. You also get not 12, not 24 but 25 little candles to treat yourself with. The candles are on the small side though and in all honesty, I only really liked two of the fragrances. John Lewis Scented Candle Advent Calendar £99 at John Lewis The two biggest benefits of this advent calendar is that you get bigger candles which will in turn long laster, and they're from various scented candle brands, all of which smell amazing and are of high quality. But that's reflected in the higher price point and you only get 12 of them.

But if you’re after an affordable but pretty candle advent calendar, whether it’s a gift or as a little treat for yourself, I couldn’t recommend this Aldi one enough.

Just like all of Aldi’s Specialbuys, this advent calendar, too, is reserved only for the supermarket’s physical stores. So I wish you luck on Sunday and hopefully you’ll get to snap one up from the middle aisle.

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But just in case your mission is unsuccessful, here are a few similarly priced alternatives from other brands and retailers you can get instead.

Alternatives

Which one is your favourite?