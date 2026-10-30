Aldi’s cult Christmas inclusion candles are back in store this weekend – with up to 200 hours of burn time, you won’t want to miss out

It’s that time of year! Our favourite retailers have started dropping their Christmas decor and home accessories already, but there’s only one festive buy on my mind right now – Aldi’s inclusion candles.

Ever since Aldi teased a sneak peek of its 2026 Christmas Special Buys , I’ve been eagerly awaiting the release of these cult candles, and now they’re finally returning to stores this weekend.

Launching in the middle aisle on Sunday (1st November), the candles are making a much-anticipated return following years of viral success. And they’ve had an upgrade for 2026, with impressive burn times and budget-friendly prices.

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The best scented candles are those that fill a room without overwhelming it, and inclusion candles are designed to do just that. Aldi’s candles are packed full of festive fragrance, with dried fruit and berries, pinecones, cinnamon sticks and star anise mingling together to create a cosy and comforting Christmas atmosphere.

The candles first launched in 2021 and instantly went viral for their beautiful decorative flair and seasonal scents. And they’ve been a festive favourite ever since, with content creators and social media users (like @ thehayloftinteriors on Instagram) already anticipating their return this year.

In fact, many shoppers over the years have been quick to point out that Aldi's candles are a dead-ringer for The White Company’s iconic inclusion candles – minus the hefty price tag. While you can expect to pay £95 for a 6-wick Botanical Candle from The White Company, Aldi’s largest candle is priced at just £24.99.

Aldi’s XXL inclusion candle also has 6-wicks, and boasts an incredible 200-hour burn time, making it the perfect centrepiece to bring a luxe touch and warming glow to your Christmas celebrations. With two scents to choose from – the iconic Winter Spice blend (think classic orange, cinnamon and clove flavours), and the pine-tree inspired Scandinavian Forest scent – there is something for everyone.

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And that’s not all! Alongside the popular XXL version, the brand will also add two smaller inclusion candles to the middle aisles this weekend. There's a sleek rectangular style (£12.99, with 100-hours of burn time) that would look perfect on a living room sideboard or kitchen worktop. Or, if you're after something smaller, the 66g inclusion candle (£5.99, with 60-hours of burn time) will do the trick.

Like all of Aldi’s Special Buys, these candles are only available in store for a limited time. So, I suggest taking a trip to your nearest store this Sunday to get your hands on one. But, if you do miss out, here’s some alternatives to try.