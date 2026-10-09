I got a preview of Aldi’s hugely popular Christmas Specialbuys for 2026 – these are the pieces to look out for and when they’re launching

Who doesn’t love a great, budget-friendly Aldi Specialbuy?! While it's great any time of the year, the supermarket goes all in for Christmas and regularly treats us to some serious gems. That’s why I was so excited to get an early preview of the Aldi Christmas Specialbuys for 2026 earlier this week.

I’m not one to gatekeep, so these are the pieces to bookmark and look out for in your nearest Aldi store, including the specific dates they’re set to launch over the next couple of months. You can look forward to everything from some of the best scented candles at such affordable prices to outdoor lighting.

Some of the products are returning favourites from last year's Christmas Specialbuys, while others are brand new additions to the range. And as with all Specialbuys, these, too, are only going to be available in Aldi’s physical stores, not online. So keep an eye out!

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Cookware

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Aldi's cast iron cookware is always extremely popular with shoppers due to the pieces' affordable price points. It's back for another Christmas, launching on the 5th November. And I'm especially excited for the Dutch oven with a snowlake-design lid, set to be selling for £19.99.

Scented candles

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The range of Aldi’s festive home fragrance is impressive this year. There are several reed diffuser scents to choose from but it’s the scented candles launching on the 1st November that I was most taken by.

The classic inclusion candles rivaling the likes of The White Company inclusion candles are back in regular and XL sizes, as well as a rectangular shape. Available in my favourite Winter Spice scent with orange, cinnamon and other festive spices, as well as Scandinavian Forest centred around pine. The XL size is priced at £24.99, while the rectangular one is £9.99.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The super-sized confetti glass candles which were extremely popular with Aldi shoppers last year are back, selling for just £24.99 each, while the similar-looking Black Pearl Maxi Max scented candle from Baobab, available at John Lewis, is selling for £480.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The snow globe candles were among my favourite designs as they look so charming. And they’d make a lovely Christmas present and even a Secret Santa gift. There are two versions available to choose from – the Orange, Clove and Cinnamon with a little fawn inside the globe or the Eucalyptus, Pine and Musk with an adorable house, both of which look and smell lovely.

Scented candle advent calendar

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Speaking of scented candles, Aldi is also getting into the best advent calendar game with its Hotel candle advent calendar as alternative calendars have been growing in popularity year after year.

Filled with 25 mini scented candles and boasting a charming gingerbread house-style design, the £24.99 calendar is launching on the 25th October. And I predict it will fly off the middle aisle shelves in no time.

Decor

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There was one Christmas decor design that really stood out from the rest for me – and that was these light-up ceramic village houses. I think it’s a beautiful alternative to a snow globe.

They come in a range of different designs, from a bakery to a cafe, each retailing for £9.99 and launching on 29th October.

Festive tableware

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Among my absolute favourite pieces from the entire offering were these gingerbread-style mugs which are the perfect dupe for Pottery Barn’s Christmas tableware that traditionally features these gingerbread designs every year.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Launching on the 5th November and selling for £2.99, there’s a gingerbread man-shaped mug, as well as a simpler gingerbread house-like design. And if you’d like to make it a set, there’s a matching gingerbread man-shaped plate, as well as a Christmas mug and bowl set for £3.99. The latter also come in a snowman and a Santa Claus design if that’s more to your taste.

Outdoor lighting

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

I’m not a big fan of the over-the-top outdoor Christmas lights reminiscent of American films. And while those are going to be available at Aldi - everything from a lit-up snowman to little penguins - I prefer the vintage-inspired hanging hot air balloon LED Christmas lights, available in three different colourways and launching on the 29th October.

Wooden toys

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If you’re looking for affordable but adorable and engaging treats for your little ones this Christmas, Aldi’s wide range of wooden toys would be my go-to. They just launched in stores earlier this week and there’s everything from a wooden takeaway food cart to a full modern kitchen, each for £29.99.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

What are you keeping your eyes peeled for in your local Aldi in the run up to Christmas this year?