One of the biggest perks of my job is getting my hands on the Diptyque and Jo Malone advent calendars every year. I genuinely look forward to receiving them in the months running up to their launch, even though I have to return them back to the brands once I’m done ‘playing’ with them. This year was no exception and I compared the Jo Malone vs Diptyque advent calendars – and I’ve got thoughts on which one is better and worth the investment.

If you really want to treat yourself or a loved one this festive season, these are the best advent calendars because they are the epitome of luxury. They both look and feel really premium, they’re filled with beautiful products, both for your body and home, and even the brand names are synonymous with luxury. This is, of course, reflected in the price points of these calendars – while Jo Malone’s Christmas Kist Advent Calendar retails for £375, Diptyque’s 2026 Advent Calendar is currently selling on pre-order for £420.

Since both of these advent calendars are serious investments, it’s unlikely you’ll be buying both – so if you’re not sure which one to go for, I’ve analysed everything about each one to determine which one I think you should buy this year. When comparing the Jo Malone vs Diptyque advent calendars last year, I was leaning more towards the Diptyque calendar. But it’s a new year and both of the calendars look very different from last year. So it’s anyone’s game.

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Diptyque advent calendar 2026: Pros and cons

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – I’m a big fan of Diptyque. I love the brand’s best scented candles and the advent calendar impresses me every year without fail. This year, the box features the same fold-out mechanism as the one in 2024 did which is very clever and looks very luxurious. But the theme and the design of the box is different from previous years.

This year’s design references a ‘wood tuner’s toolbox’. This translates into the interior of the box and all the numbered compartments covered in a wood-like finish, while the outside of the calendar is covered in a print depicting animal-shaped toys carved out of wood.

The Diptyque advent calendar design from 2024 (Image credit: Future PLC/Sara Hesikova)

In all honesty, I like the wood-effect interior but I’m not very keen on the execution of the wooden toy print on the box exterior – and the rest of the Ideal Home team very much agrees with me on this.

As every year, the calendar is filled with 25 gifts which includes everything from soap and perfume to room sprays and eight mini candles – on the 25th December, you get the special Christmas candle, Sapin which smells just like a fir tree.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

There are very few and little changes to the contents of the advent calendar. But there are some. For example, three of the included mini candles are new, launched only earlier this year – the Sesame Noir, Cafe and Rhubarbe.

The main issue I have with this year’s advent calendar is the price. While it’s been pricey every year, the price has been increased from last year’s £399 to this year’s £420.

Jo Malone advent calendar 2026: Pros and cons

I would like to start this by saying that I find this year’s Jo Malone advent calendar hugely improved compared to last year’s. As much as I liked the design of last year’s calendar, there were certain issues with the packaging on the inside that I felt cheapened the product.

But this year, there is no such issue. And the whole Ideal Home office gasped as I revealed each tier of the calendar. Yes, there are several tiers, or levels if you like.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The design is shaped like a treasure chest – and it indeed is filled with much treasure, 25 pieces of it. Inspired by the brand’s Scottish Highlands theme that Jo Malone’s been running with throughout 2026, upon opening it the chest reveals a blue tartan interior. The top tier is filled with numbered miniature Christmas stockings, each filled with a little present and matching the interior perfectly.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

The next pull-out drawer features six Christmas crackers, again numbered and filled with the likes of mini scented candles - from Christmas-themed Ginger Biscuit to the popular Cypress & Grapevine - and plenty of colognes. The bottom drawer is filled with tartan-printed gift boxes and a matching perfume travel case for Christmas Day with a 30ml bottle of Tangerine & Honey cologne adorned with a tartan bow.

Retailing for £375, the price also increased a little compared to last year when it retailed for £360.

My verdict

Which advent calendar is best for you will ultimately come down to personal preference and which brand and scents you prefer. But if I was to recommend one over the other this festive season, I’d go for the Jo Malone advent calendar.

This is largely due to the slightly lower price point of the Jo Malone calendar, the impressive design of the Jo Malone trunk-style calendar and the fact that I wasn’t particularly taken with Diptyque’s design this year.

But if you prefer Diptyque’s products and will get more use out of their little gifts over Jo Malone’s, then Diptyque might be the one for you.