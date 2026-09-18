Even though autumn is only just starting, this is the time of year when all the Christmas-related buys launch and become available to shop. And while you can get away with waiting with some, there are others that you have to snap up as soon as they’re released or regret it later – and the John Lewis scented candle advent calendar falls into the latter category. It just dropped – so run, don’t walk!

This 12-day design is one of the best advent calendars for home fragrance I’ve come across – and it’s certainly the best one for value for money. Selling for £99, the calendar is filled with 12 mini candles from eight of the best scented candle brands, from The White Company to Osmology, among others – all of which are stocked at John Lewis, of course.

John Lewis Scented Candle Advent Calendar £99 at John Lewis

John Lewis first introduced this advent calendar two years ago – and it sold out within two weeks. Understanding how sought-after an advent calendar like this can be, the John Lewis team had learnt their lesson and last year, the retailer had much more stock to go around than the Christmas before. The calendar was still hugely popular, it remained one of the retailer’s bestsellers and it once again sold out, although it took a little longer than two weeks.

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This is the third consecutive year that John Lewis is offering the scented candle advent calendar – and it’s already flying off the virtual shelves on the website, becoming one of the bestselling products, despite only launching earlier this week.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

This year, I managed to get my hands on the calendar early before its launch and I was really impressed with its look featuring a new outer space-inspired design, the premium, weighty feel and the contents – especially considering the £99 price tag.

Within the little numbered drawers, it includes some of my favourite scented candles like Osmology’s Happy Space - a soothing scent blending amber, geranium and rose - and SKANDINAVISK’s Hygge candle, celebrating the Danish ‘hygge’ concept of cosiness with notes of tea leaves, mint, cinnamon and dried apples.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Alternative advent calendars to invest in

An advent calendar like this one makes for the perfect gift or a treat for yourself to make the cold and busy month of December a little more enjoyable. But if you like the look and sound of it, I really recommend to act fast.