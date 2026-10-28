Aldi's beautiful £9 snowglobe candles are back for 2026 – they went viral on social media last year, and I'm buying two while I still can

Aldi’s festive Specialbuys are beginning to drop in stores, and one in particular that has caught my attention is the decorative snow globe candle, which is available in two scents and will make your home look and smell amazing.

Every year, the Ideal Home team waits in anticipation to see the Aldi 2026 Christmas Specialbuys , and following a sneak peek of the upcoming products, it is the return of the Christmas candles that has us excited.

Landing in stores on Thursday (29 October), Aldi’s Christmas candles are some of the best to shop if you’re looking for the best candles on a budget. Not to mention, their intricately designed vessels make these candles striking pieces of decor in their own right.

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This year’s Christmas trends have seen a return to traditional, even nostalgic decorating and what fits the bill better than a festive snow globe? Shaking a festive snow globe and watching the white flakes flutter within the glass vessel was always a more likely scenario of spotting snow during Christmastime as a child than waiting for the real thing.

Because of this, Aldi’s snow globe candles make an excellent stocking filler, gift or piece of decor for yourself to unlock childhood festive memories. At £8.99, Aldi’s candles are incredibly affordable while retaining a high-end look. The globe sits on the wooden lid and is available in two different styles depending on what fragrance you choose.

The two festive scents available are either orange, clove and cinnamon or eucalyptus, pine and musk. If you want a classic, spicy yet festive fragrance, the orange, clove and cinnamon candle is your ideal choice. The snow globe depicts a fawn, nestled in an evergreen forest.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Meanwhile, the eucalyptus, pine and musk offers a fresher Christmas tree fragrance. Its snow globe offers a cosy scene, depicting a Scandi-style home, towering pine trees and even a Christmas tree attached to a sleigh. Plus, these candles offer up to 41 hours of burn time.

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These snow globe candles are not the only Aldi festive candles that have caught our eye this year. For the first time, Aldi dropped a £25 scented candle advent calendar , which offers a range of different scents that smell delicious - in particular, the Hot Cocoa and Iced Berries fragrances.

As always, Aldi’s Specialbuys are only available in store. So, if you want to get your hands on one, I suggest heading to your nearest store sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment. Alternatively, here are a few more stunning festive candles I’ve spotted that you can shop for online.

Next Gingerbread Natural Christmas Decorative Candle - Size One £20 at Next UK The statement snow globe candle also lights up for a little extra glow. I'm seeing gingerbread decor and fragrance everywhere this year, so snap up if you prefer a more gourmand fragrance. M&S Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon Refillable Light Up Candle £12 at Marks and Spencer UK M&S's light-up candles sell out every year. They have stunning LED lights built into the vessel and illuminate when the candle has been lit for double the glow. John Lewis John Lewis Red Berry Pillar Tealight Holder £12 at John Lewis Pop in a scented tealight and you'll have a stunning, festive centrepiece for your dining table this Christmas.

The snow globe candles are only available while stocks last, so if you want to get you hands on one, head to your local Aldi as soon as you can!