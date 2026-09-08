The White Company advent calendar for 2026 just landed on the brand’s website and in stores – and it’s time to go, go, go! This calendar famously sells out super quickly which is why you need to act fast if you want to bag one for yourself or a loved one, as it makes for a beautiful gift, too.

Every year, the Ideal Home team and I declare it as one of the best advent calendars – many of my colleagues including our Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight would argue that it’s in fact the best. And this year, it’s indeed better than ever before. But the best part is that the £195 price point remains unchanged for a few years running now.

The 2026 advent calendar features a new look with a fresh hand-drawn design depicting a London townhouse with a Christmas wreath decorating the front door framed with a Christmas tree on either side of the entrance. The 2025 advent calendar from The White Company was adorned with a large Christmas bauble instead – and I must say the new design alone elevates the calendar in my opinion.

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But that’s not all – there’s more! Aside from the new design, there’s newness even when it comes to what’s hiding inside the calendar. The overall worth of all the included products is £336 - but you’re getting them for £195 - and there are some changes compared to previous years. But the one thing that remains unchanged is that you’re still getting 25 little treats – so you get a gift even on Christmas day.

(Image credit: The White Company)

For one, there are seven full-sized products this time around – which is more than ever before. These include favourites like the Winter signature candle, Lime & Bay signature candle and the Seychelles bath and shower gel.

There are also new products added to the repertoire like the Wild Mint hand wash - the Wild Mint collection is a newcomer to The White Company offering this year - while the Seychelles shampoo and Seychelles conditioner (the brand’s bestselling scent) are both exclusive products to the calendar. You won’t be able to find them anywhere else.

12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

If you, like me, love The White Company for its best scented candles more than anything else then the 12 Days of Fragrance Advent Calendar might be a better fit for you.

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The White Company 12 Days Of Fragrance Advent Calendar £100 at The White Company

Selling for £100, the calendar is filled with 12 70g mini candles in both seasonal and bestselling scents including the popular Seychelles and Christmas-ready Mistletoe and Fir Tree.

The beautiful box the calendar comes in features a similar design as the big advent calendar with a wreath-adorned front door of a townhouse.

Whether you decide to go for the sellout big advent calendar or the more compact 12 days of Christmas set, I advise to make your purchase soon while you still can.