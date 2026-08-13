This compact Ninja coffee machine has been flying under the radar – now it’s reduced by £100, it's time for those with small kitchens to take note

I've spotted Ninja's new slimmed down coffee machine, the Luxe Café Mini, is on sale for £399 via Amazon – £100 less than its RRP.

After testing the entirety of Ninja's coffee machine range, the Luxe Café Mini just became my new favourite bean-to-cup coffee machine from the brand after testing it, which is why this sale price is worth shouting about.

For me, the best thing about the Mini is that it solves one of the principal issues with the Luxe Café – it's ungainly size – with flair. And it does it without losing any of what makes the full size OG Luxe Café great. Here's a closer look at this deal on this wonderfully compact machine you don't want to miss.

As I covered in my first look at this machine, its RRP is set at £499.99. Notably, it's the first bean-to-cup machine from Ninja that's come out at under the £500 mark and hasn't been subject to any discounts yet - which is why this Amazon listing for £100 less is definitely worth a look.

The larger Luxe Café will set you back £549 at full-price, though you can often find it available for far less during sales periods – the best price it's dropped to according to CamelCamelCamel is £404.

(Image credit: Future)

If you can snag it for the £399 price, I can't recommend the Mini enough. It's smaller in every dimension – 7cm narrower, 2.9cm shorter and 2.7kg lighter than the orignal – and will suit most kitchens much better size-wise. When I talk about investing in a coffee maker with my friends and family the huge size of most machines is a massively limiting factor.

It has the features that the majority of people are looking for in a coffee machine too. It has Barista Assist tech, which helps you figure out the best grind size for your chosen beans, and the automatic milk frother means you can enjoy café-style lattes at home. With this machine, you'll be saving a pretty penny on trips to a coffee shop for years to come.

(Image credit: Future)

There are a few things missing from the Mini that real coffee pros might miss. There's no cold brew capability or cold milk foam – so homemade iced lattes with proper foamed milk are out. And as the machine is smaller, it has a minimised water tank and bean hopper so you'll be refilling those more often if you're getting a lot of use out of this machine.

For most people I think these won't be hugely limiting factors. If you live in a 1 or 2 person household, this exceptionally compact and capable machine will be a total joy to use. And at under £400, it's a total steal given its quality. My full review of this machine is coming very soon but if you're already sold, this is the best price I've seen to buy it at!