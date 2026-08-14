Everyone knows Aldi’s middle aisles are often filled with hidden homeware gems, but this weekend the brand is tapping into one of this summer’s biggest wellness trends with the launch of a premium ice bath.

If this year’s multiple heatwaves have left you dreaming of a cold water plunge then you are in luck, as ice baths have become one of the biggest garden trends of 2026 . While their cooling properties can offer relief on hot summer days, the boom in popularity is due to the many health benefits linked to regular cold water immersion.

While ice baths were once the sort of novelty only available in luxury wellness facilities, they are becoming commonplace in our homes as more people are creating their own spa-den’s and outdoor wellness spaces. And now, this Sunday (16th August), Aldi are launching an ice bath that will allow you to feel the benefits, without breaking the bank.

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Aldi’s ice bath is perfect for gardens of all shapes and sizes. The inflatable design, with a pump included, makes it easier than ever to set up and use. Simply blow up the base, close the valves and place it on an even surface. Fill with water, and add bags of ice until you meet your desired temperature.

10°C to 15°C is thought to be ideal if you want to feel the benefits without the risk of cold water shock, but if you are a beginner you can work up to this. A thermometer is not included with the Aldi tub, but I recommend buying one (like this £9.99 option from Amazon ) to ensure your bath is at optimal temperature.

Once inflated, the bath’s rigid structure means it can stay put for multiple days, ensuring easy access for any time you’d like to take a plunge. It is recommended to plunge multiple times a week, working up to spending around 2–5 minutes within the cold water bath. The ice bath also includes a filter pump, which helps to avoid stagnant water.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Claire Lloyd Davies)

The premium ice bath is a step up from a £24.99 version that Aldi launched earlier on in the year. The new version comes at an increased cost of £150, but for a two-person tub with a durable design and included accessories, it’s still more affordable than some of the other ice baths to buy on the high street.

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The benefits of ice baths

As a frequent runner and gym goer, I am no stranger to an ice bath. While I haven’t yet invested in an at-home set up, I have paid to use cold water plunge pods in gyms and wellness facilities multiple times due to the physical and mental health benefits that they provide.

‘Cold water immersion gives people a direct, tangible sense of control over their mental clarity, stress levels, and emotional state,’ explains Dr Tasmin Lewis, founder of Wellgevity . ‘It also provides muscular recovery and circulatory stimulation without joint impact and triggers the release of dopamine. Because of this, regular cold exposure is associated with reductions in low mood and anxiety symptoms.’

‘Cold immersion can act as a training stimulus for the nervous system,’ she adds. ‘The initial gasp reflex is a stress response. But, with repeated exposure, the body learns to meet that surge and settle. This improved capacity to transition between stress and recovery carries over into everyday life, resulting in calmer stress responses, improved mood, and better sleep.’

(Image credit: Future PLC / Douglas Gibb)

It’s no secret that our homes are becoming sanctuaries, so the addition of ice baths to our outdoor spaces feels like a natural progression. ‘Cold plunging has gone from something most people associated with elite athletes to something we are now seeing in ordinary homes and gardens, and that’s a really positive shift,’ explains Jake Newport, CEO of Finnmark Sauna .

‘For years, the big garden investments were hot tubs, outdoor kitchens and garden rooms. Now we’re seeing people dedicate space to things that support their wellbeing, and ice baths fit perfectly into that,’ adds Jake, ‘And people aren't necessarily creating enormous, expensive home spas. It might be an ice bath, a sauna or an outdoor shower tucked into a corner of the garden, or simply a plunge pool on the patio.’

If you like the sound of cold water immersion and want to transform your outdoor space into a wellness retreat, be quick. Aldi’s ice bath is a special buy launching in stores this Sunday (16th August), and I imagine it will sellout quick.

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