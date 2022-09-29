This Aldi autumn wreath is checking all our seasonal boxes

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Crunchy leaves, cosy jumpers and pumpkin spiced everything. It's official - autumn is here. We're suckers for dressing our homes for the seasons, but the autumnal vibe has got to be the favourite and we can't wait to indulge it with this Aldi autumn wreath that's already selling fast.

A big trend this year is for autumn wreaths. After all, where's the rule in saying that wreaths are only for Christmas? And while there are several on the market that we're loving, it's our reliable budget-friendly option that we're running towards.

The Aldi autumn wreath comes in two colourways. There's the White Seasonal Autumn Wreath (opens in new tab), and the Orange Seasonal Autumn Wreath (opens in new tab), both currently on sale for a bargain £9.99.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi autumn wreath

This year's Aldi autumn wreath is make up of a combination of faux mini pumpkins, berries, autumnal leaves and flowers. The two colourways aren't just different coloured versions of each other, however.

The orange option includes pretty sunflowers and rustic sackcloth bows, while the white has dahlias and two different types of berry on display. So, really, who could blame you if you decided to pick up both?

(Image credit: Aldi)

The wreaths are currently available on pre-order, with dispatching expected on 2nd October - bang on time for decorating your home.

While, of course, you could learn how to make an autumn wreath, it's a little easier to pick one of these up. Or if you go hard on seasonal decor then you might run out of time to make enough to get the place looking like you planned.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Doorscaping is a huge trend right now, so your Aldi autumn wreath is ideal to take centre stage on your front door to welcome in your guests this fall.

Alternatively, hang the wreaths in windows or on your internal walls. Another way of using an autumnal wreath is to use it as a table centrepiece - try adding a glass votive holding a candle in the middle for an atmospheric touch.

But you better act fast as with all Aldi special buys, once they're gone they're gone.