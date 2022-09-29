This Aldi autumn wreath is checking all our seasonal boxes
We can practically smell Pumpkin Spice just looking at this autumnal wreath
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Crunchy leaves, cosy jumpers and pumpkin spiced everything. It's official - autumn is here. We're suckers for dressing our homes for the seasons, but the autumnal vibe has got to be the favourite and we can't wait to indulge it with this Aldi autumn wreath that's already selling fast.
A big trend this year is for autumn wreaths. After all, where's the rule in saying that wreaths are only for Christmas? And while there are several on the market that we're loving, it's our reliable budget-friendly option that we're running towards.
The Aldi autumn wreath comes in two colourways. There's the White Seasonal Autumn Wreath (opens in new tab), and the Orange Seasonal Autumn Wreath (opens in new tab), both currently on sale for a bargain £9.99.
Aldi autumn wreath
This year's Aldi autumn wreath is make up of a combination of faux mini pumpkins, berries, autumnal leaves and flowers. The two colourways aren't just different coloured versions of each other, however.
The orange option includes pretty sunflowers and rustic sackcloth bows, while the white has dahlias and two different types of berry on display. So, really, who could blame you if you decided to pick up both?
The wreaths are currently available on pre-order, with dispatching expected on 2nd October - bang on time for decorating your home.
While, of course, you could learn how to make an autumn wreath, it's a little easier to pick one of these up. Or if you go hard on seasonal decor then you might run out of time to make enough to get the place looking like you planned.
Doorscaping is a huge trend right now, so your Aldi autumn wreath is ideal to take centre stage on your front door to welcome in your guests this fall.
Alternatively, hang the wreaths in windows or on your internal walls. Another way of using an autumnal wreath is to use it as a table centrepiece - try adding a glass votive holding a candle in the middle for an atmospheric touch.
But you better act fast as with all Aldi special buys, once they're gone they're gone.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
-
How to clean gutters - easy ways to prevent water damage and care for guttering
Use our handy how to so you get your gutters sorted before a problem arises thanks to wet weather and falling leaves
By Tamara Kelly
-
What's happening with mortgage rates and which lenders are pulling deals?
In the wake of tax cuts and the plunging pound, we look at what's going on with mortgage rates and which lenders are pulling mortgage deals
By Sarah Handley
-
30 small bedroom ideas to maximise space as well as style
Make more of a compact bedroom with these savvy space saving and decorative design ideas
By Holly Walsh
-
IKEA predict that we’ll be seeing more of this eclectic interior style this winter and into 2023
Fill your home with personality without breaking the bank
By Amy Hunt
-
Black Friday home deals – the sales we can't wait to shop
We're looking ahead to this year's Black Friday home deals – from the best prices on air fryers, vacuums, mattresses, coffee machines, and sofas – we're hoping for big savings this November
By Amy Lockwood
-
16 autumn wreaths – style up the front door, mantelpiece, or create a table centerpiece
Embrace the changing of the seasons and get your seasonal decor sorted with these must-have autumn wreaths
By Amy Lockwood
-
Is Next the new high street hero for lighting?
The answer is a resounding yes, if this new range is anything to go by
By Tamara Kelly
-
Aldi's new window mirror is a must-have for stylish homes - and under £100
That's a saving worth reflecting on
By Tamara Kelly
-
Aldi is selling a dupe for Next's genius space-saving floor lamp but at a third of the price
Aldi and Next’s shelved floor lamps are perfect for small spaces and plant lovers
By Millie Hurst
-
The new Primark candle range is bringing happy home
Spark joy with the new Primark candle range that's full of bright and bold on-trend pieces
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
These Aldi dried flowers are a steal at less than £30 - and you'll want to act fast
This wallet-friendly dupe ticks all our boxes
By Thea Babington-Stitt