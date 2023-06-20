Aldi's new £4 candle range claims to be inspired by Diptyque's famous scents

It's no secret that we love a scented candle at Ideal Home, and for under £4 Aldi's new summer candle range is fighting for a very special place in our heart as the must-have candles of the summer.

If you've ever bought one of the Jo Malone dupe Aldi Candles, you'll know that when it comes to value - Aldi gives good candle. Packed with delicious and sophisticated scents, they might have a slight tendency to tunnel, but we'll forgive that for the £3.49 price tag.

However, it's the new summer flower and fruit candle range launching on Thursday that we're adding to our next Aldi shopping spree asap.

(Image credit: Aldi)

We've also been let in on a secret that the candle scents have been inspired by the scents of the cult candle brand Diptyque. A Diptyque candle might be one of the best-scented candles money can buy, but they will usually set you back £56. So while we can't guarantee that the Aldi version will smell exactly the same, for a saving of £52 we're happy to give Aldi's £3.49 version a try.

The new range includes three gorgeous scents of Blackberry and Mint (a potential dupe for Baies?), Orange Blosson which is inspired by Diptyques Choisya scent, and Peony and Rose.

Each elegant and fresh scent, whether they smell like Diptyque or not, are perfect for this time of year. If Aldi's previous Pomegranate and Pear and Freesia candles are anything to go by (I stock up on both every time I'm near an Aldi) we're in for a treat.

(Image credit: Aldi)

While we rate the Aldi fragrances, if we're being honest it was actually the candle holders that first caught our eye. Fruit motifs are having a serious moment in home decor trends at the moment, so we're a little obsessed with the elegant sketched motifs of oranges and peonies adorning the Aldi candles.

Whether you want to call them a dupe or not, one thing is for sure these candles are the perfect summer home update. We honestly believe nobody would guess that they cost £3.49. We'd happily use the containers as stylish DIY storage solutions long after the wax has burnt out.

(Image credit: Aldi)

The candles with matching diffusers will be available to buy instore from the 22nd June in three scents. Blackberry Mint combines the cool aroma of mint with ripe blackberries, orange blossom is a sweet and delicate floral scent, while peony rose is a floral classic.

They are priced at £3.49 for a 200g candle. Will you be snapping one up to see if they really are a Diptyque dupe as they claim?