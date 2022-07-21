These Aldi dried flowers are a steal at less than £30 - and you'll want to act fast
This wallet-friendly dupe ticks all our boxes
Our favourite discount store is back with another must-have dupe. The Aldi dried flowers bouquets are nearly identical to a pricier option from flower delivery company Bloom & Wild.
The dried flowers are being launched online from 28th July and they're sure to go fast. After all, these bouquets are bang on trend and at £29.99, they're and easy and budget-friendly way to dress your home.
The Aldi dried flowers
The blooming lovely (see what we did there?) Dried Flowers Bouquets (opens in new tab) are the brand's first ever range of post-box dried flowers and they arrive arranged and wrapped in vintage-inspired paper and tied up with a ribbon. So if you're not treating yourself, they'll make a perfect pick-me-up gift for a friend.
Available in two colourways - Natural and Pink, the stylish arrangements are bang on trend. The bouquets feature Insta-favourite flowers and foliage, including pampas grass, bunny tails, delphiniums and spray roses.
If you're more of an in-store shopper, on the same date Aldi are launching a bunch of stylishly retro pampas grass for £7.99 for 10 stems. Don't know about you, but we'll be having the whole range please and thank you.
After all, the Aldi dried flowers are tapping into one of the biggest interiors trends of the moment. Dried flowers have gained more than 2.5 million tags on Instagram for a reason.
Bloom & Wild's dried flowers
Bloom & Wild always have gorgeous post-box primed floral offerings, and have a beautiful range of dried flowers.
The Mini Bouquet (opens in new tab), £50, has a similar vibe to Aldi's but with the striking inclusion of reed grasses and statement pam spears.
Whichever option you're most tempted by, enjoy. Unlike fresh flowers, these bouquets could last a lifetime and add extra joy to your home for years to come.
Thea Babington-Stitt is a Content Editor on Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
