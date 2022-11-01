Aldi is selling a faux reindeer rug for cosying up at Christmas

aldi reindeer rug
(Image credit: Aldi)
Millie Hurst
By Millie Hurst
Looking for a subtle way to start shifting your home into Christmas mode? Look no further. Aldi has just launched a reindeer rug sure to bring cosiness and some understated festive warmth to our existing decor.

From jute to sheepskin, wool to oriental, the best rugs are an instant fix for making a room feel more finished, as well as providing a level of insulation and soundproofing. And from hands-on experience, we can confirm that this one feels more like real fur than you'd expect from a £30 rug.

aldi reindeer rug

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi reindeer rug

We think it's often the small, affordable home updates that make all the difference when decorating our homes for the festive season. The Aldi reindeer rug is available to pre-order on the Aldi website (opens in new tab) now, and it's selling fast. 

Order soon and it should be dispatched on November 6th. It's £29.99 and measures around 90 by 115cm.

The Kirkton House Faux Reindeer Rug has a suede backing and tonal colourway that will complement any decor style, and is great if you want to add a bit of luxury and a country-style look into a space. Layer it over the sofa for a quick, easy Christmas living room decor idea, or lay it down by the fireplace or next to your bed to give yourself a soft landing when getting out of bed in the morning.

aldi reindeer rug

(Image credit: Future)

It's not machine washable, so will need to be cleaned by hand (we recommend Dr Beckmann, at Amazon (opens in new tab) for any spills). To keep it looking its best for longer, avoid the floor and throw it over the bed instead, or place it on a bedroom ottoman and make it part of your Christmas bedroom decor.

The Aldi reindeer rug is part of the winter range, which includes some £4 candles that are the perfect Jo Malone dupes. It's very similar to a reindeer rug from Dunelm (opens in new tab) of the same size, but it's £10 cheaper.

aldi reindeer rug

(Image credit: Aldi)

The Dunelm rug is described by reviewers as 'unbelievably realistic' and too nice to be hidden away in the bedroom. The neutral tones of both rugs mean they'll blend in nicely with any colour scheme, adding texture, subtle pattern and above all, a luxuriously soft and tactile material for cosying up this Christmas.

