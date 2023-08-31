Aldi's latest home fragrance collaboration surprised us – if they smell as good as they look, we'll take 10

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Aldi's limited-edition collaboration with organising and styling duo, the Style Sisters, has hit stores nationwide today – and smitten doesn't even begin to express how we feel about this new range of home fragrances.

If there's anything we love here at Ideal Home, it's a) Aldi, and b) organising and decluttering. So, bring the fan-favourite budget store and the celebrity duo together and the outcome? Some seriously chic home fragrances we can't wait to add to our basket.

We think they're sure to make a living room look expensive for less than £5 each.

(Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi and The Style Sisters home fragrance collaboration

In a supermarket first, Aldi has partnered with the organising and styling duo, the Style Sisters, to create an exclusive home fragrance range that has just launched in stores today.

The exclusive range is available in two scents, 'Energize Your Space' and 'Post Detox Zen', in both a candle and diffuser form. The fragrances cost just £4.99 each, making for the ideal budget decorating idea or the perfect addition to scent your hallway.

Energize Your Space Candle & Diffuser £4.99 each in Aldi stores Immerse in the refreshing embrace of delicate freesia and jasmine, intertwining with the invigorating scent of grapefruit and musk, creating an energised and revitalised space.

Post Detox Zen Candle & Diffuser £4.99 each in Aldi stores Ignite the senses with this captivating essence. Emanating a warming scent of leather, patchouli, violet, and amber, this scent is sure to create an atmosphere of elegance and allure.

'We are so excited to be launching this range with Aldi! We wanted to create a range that will bring elegance and effortless style into every home, creating a harmonious blend of luxurious scents, at a great affordable price without dampening on quality,' says Gemma and Charlotte of the Style Sisters.

'It was important to us that each scent created a specific experience. Energize Your Space features zesty hits of grapefruit that help to invigorate and energise the mind – perfect for lighting when you’ve got a long to-do list!'

'On the other hand, Post Detox Zen is a scent to relax, so we've added calming, cosy scents such as leather and amber, which are known to aid sleep.'

(Image credit: Aldi)

If there's something we can hold Aldi to, it's their ability to deliver affordable fragrances that make achieving a signature scent in your home not feel like such an unattainable feat. We saw this with their Jo Malone and Tom Ford-inspired scents that were easy on the purse and equally a lovely way to fragrance a living room.

That being said, we're feeling optimistic that this exclusive range will also be up to par – and for £4.99, intrigued is an understatement. Not to mention, they just simply look gorgeous and would make for a beautiful home decor piece.

The Style Sisters' candles and diffusers are available in stores starting today, while stocks last. As with every Aldi Specialbuy, once they're gone, they're gone. So, act quickly to avoid disappointment.