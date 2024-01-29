Aldi's sellout Valentine's Day candles are back in store in new, rosy scents

Aldi has brought back their sellout Valentine's Day home fragrances in new divine, rosy scents right on time for that special February date – whether it be for a loved one, or just a treat to yourself.

Having just launched in stores on the 28th of January, Aldi's new Valentine's Day home fragrances range starts at just £1.49. They're a fraction of the price of some of the best scented candles offered by competing luxury brands and are sure to be a staple Valentine's gift idea, especially if budget is your main priority.

Aldi's Heart Tealights (£1.49) (Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi Valentine's Day home fragrances

Aldi's new Hotel Collection Rose Collection Candle and the matching Hotel Collection Rose Collection Room Spray come in three different scents – Rose & Sandalwood, Rose & Amber, and Vanilla, Rose & Raspberry – and are all just £3.49 each.

Each scent boasts a delicious mix of soft, floral notes with an impressive 32-hour burn time to get the most bang for your buck. Aldi even claims the scents are comparable to Jo Malone's Red Roses Home Candle, which retails at £56.

The candle and room spray paired together are the perfect duo to fragrance your living room to perfection for an intimate dinner or a cosy night in on the sofa this Valentine's Day.

Aldi's Hotel Collection Rose Collection Candle and Room Spray (£3.49) (Image credit: Aldi)

Aldi Home Sanctuary Candle

Alternatively, if you're setting the 14th of February aside to relax and escape to a self-care sanctuary, you'll need the perfect scent to calm you down.

As well as their romantic, rosy scents, Aldi is selling a new Home Sanctuary Candle with a matching Home Sanctuary Reed Diffuser in three pampering scents at just £3.99 each. Bathe features touches of white tea and nectarine paired with parsley and jasmine, Lounge has scents of rose, chamomile, fig and apricot, and Sleep boasts calming scents of vetiver, chamomile and lavender.

We think these scents are perfect for scenting a bathroom to transform it into a mini-spa, or to accompany the soothing vibes of an ambient-filled bedroom.

Aldi's Home Sanctuary Candle and Reed Diffuser (£3.99) (Image credit: Aldi)

Lastly, for Hearts Day vibes all year round, Aldi is also selling Heart Tealights, coming in at just £1.49 for a pack of 9. Dot them around a Valentine's Day tablescape or around a bath to set the scene and you've got yourself our idea of the perfect night in.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner as we finally wave this (dreadfully) long January goodbye, pairing the special occasion with Aldi's budget buys is for sure up our street.