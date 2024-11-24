Aldi's XXL Inclusion Candles look just like The White Company’s sold-out iconic Winter Botanical candle - it’s £70 cheaper too

Shoppers are already going wild for the return of the Aldi XXL Inclusion Candles which returned to the middle aisle today.

Last year, the huge 4.5kg candle sold out in under a week as shoppers flocked to pick up this bargain dupe. Retailing at £24.99, the Hotel Collection XXL Wax Inclusion Candle is £70 cheaper than The White Company’s Winter Indulgence Botanical Candle priced at £95.

Aldi is renowned for providing affordable yet quality candles for those on the hunt for the best home fragrance . And with Christmas right around the corner, tracking down the best Christmas scents is paramount for creating a winter wonderland at home.

The White Company's Winter Indulgence Botanical is currently sold out, so Aldi offering is a very appealing affordable alternative. But how does it shape up?

The Hotel Collection XXL Wax Inclusion Candle

When Aldi first released their now cult classic inclusion candles last year, one of Ideal Home’s content editors Jullia Joson was able to get their hands on the XXL Inclusion Candle and was impressed by it's looks and festive Winter Spice scent of orange, cinnamon and clove.

This year Winter Spice has returned as well as a new fragrance, Scandinavian Forrest, which smells of eucalyptus, smoked woods and amber. Both candles promise up to 200 hours of rich scent and boast an inner core that burns down to create a lantern effect.

I haven’t had a chance to smell the new scent, but I am a fan of Aldi’s Hotel Collection and am typically impressed at how good Aldi’s candles smell.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, The White Company’s Winter Indulgence Botanical Candle is available in one iconic scent. Winter. Winter is one of those instantly recognisable scents - it’s warm, spicy and luxurious, with notes of cinnamon, clove and orange.

Its cult status makes it hard for Aldi to compete with, especially with other gorgeous scented inclusion candles available on the market. But what sets Aldi apart is its price. At £24.99, this is a bargain price for 200 hours of burn time.

(Image credit: Aldi)

But if the XXL Inclusion Candle is a little too large for you, Aldi is also offering Hotel Collection Rectangle Inclusion Candle (£15.99), which is just 1.1kg. Still as beautiful as the XXL centrepiece, these are better suited to smaller spaces like coffee tables or shelves.

Also available in Winter Spice and Scandinavian Forest, why not use the XXL Inclusion Candle as your main tablescape and the Rectangle Inclusion Candles as scent boosters in bedrooms and guest scents to make your home smell inviting this Christmas.

Shop inclusion candles

Mandarin, Clove & Cinnamon Botanical Candle £10 at M&S This is one of M&S's Christmas candle bestsellers. The brand has wowed us this year with its festive-smelling candles and this one won't disappoint. Argos Home Multi Wick Inclusion Candle - Christmas Spice £18.75 at Argos This candle has a burn time of 80 hours, and is a festive blend of fruity mandarin, spiked with cinnamon and clove, floral notes of rose, jasmine and violet. Stocking Satsuma Candle £10 at Dunelm If you need stocking filler, this candle is small enough to fit in a stocking but still has a burn time of 65 hours, providing a festive scent long into the new year.

While the iconic Winter scent of The White Company is arguably irreplaceable, Aldi as always, has a worthy affordable dupe. However, like all specialbuys you’ll have to act now if you want a gorgeous festive scent drifting through your home this Christmas.