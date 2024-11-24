Aldi's XXL Inclusion Candles look just like The White Company’s sold-out iconic Winter Botanical candle - it’s £70 cheaper too
This candle will produce festive scent long after the season ends
Shoppers are already going wild for the return of the Aldi XXL Inclusion Candles which returned to the middle aisle today.
Last year, the huge 4.5kg candle sold out in under a week as shoppers flocked to pick up this bargain dupe. Retailing at £24.99, the Hotel Collection XXL Wax Inclusion Candle is £70 cheaper than The White Company’s Winter Indulgence Botanical Candle priced at £95.
Aldi is renowned for providing affordable yet quality candles for those on the hunt for the best home fragrance. And with Christmas right around the corner, tracking down the best Christmas scents is paramount for creating a winter wonderland at home.
The White Company's Winter Indulgence Botanical is currently sold out, so Aldi offering is a very appealing affordable alternative. But how does it shape up?
The Hotel Collection XXL Wax Inclusion Candle
When Aldi first released their now cult classic inclusion candles last year, one of Ideal Home’s content editors Jullia Joson was able to get their hands on the XXL Inclusion Candle and was impressed by it's looks and festive Winter Spice scent of orange, cinnamon and clove.
This year Winter Spice has returned as well as a new fragrance, Scandinavian Forrest, which smells of eucalyptus, smoked woods and amber. Both candles promise up to 200 hours of rich scent and boast an inner core that burns down to create a lantern effect.
I haven’t had a chance to smell the new scent, but I am a fan of Aldi’s Hotel Collection and am typically impressed at how good Aldi’s candles smell.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Meanwhile, The White Company’s Winter Indulgence Botanical Candle is available in one iconic scent. Winter. Winter is one of those instantly recognisable scents - it’s warm, spicy and luxurious, with notes of cinnamon, clove and orange.
Its cult status makes it hard for Aldi to compete with, especially with other gorgeous scented inclusion candles available on the market. But what sets Aldi apart is its price. At £24.99, this is a bargain price for 200 hours of burn time.
But if the XXL Inclusion Candle is a little too large for you, Aldi is also offering Hotel Collection Rectangle Inclusion Candle (£15.99), which is just 1.1kg. Still as beautiful as the XXL centrepiece, these are better suited to smaller spaces like coffee tables or shelves.
Also available in Winter Spice and Scandinavian Forest, why not use the XXL Inclusion Candle as your main tablescape and the Rectangle Inclusion Candles as scent boosters in bedrooms and guest scents to make your home smell inviting this Christmas.
Shop inclusion candles
This is one of M&S's Christmas candle bestsellers. The brand has wowed us this year with its festive-smelling candles and this one won't disappoint.
This candle has a burn time of 80 hours, and is a festive blend of fruity mandarin, spiked with cinnamon and clove, floral notes of rose, jasmine and violet.
While the iconic Winter scent of The White Company is arguably irreplaceable, Aldi as always, has a worthy affordable dupe. However, like all specialbuys you’ll have to act now if you want a gorgeous festive scent drifting through your home this Christmas.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Tefal Easy Fry & Pizza review - an air fryer with added space
This particular air fryer conundrum has been solved
By Ellen Manning
-
This KitchenAid Stand Mixer is the trending colour of the season - this autumnal shade will look perfect in any kitchen
It might just replace the ever-popular red shade...
By Holly Cockburn
-
Potters clay is the rustic hue predicted to dominate 2025’s colour palette - here are our favourite home accessories embracing this earthy trend
Potters Clay has a welcoming appeal which we can't wait to embrace
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Potters clay is the rustic hue predicted to dominate 2025’s colour palette - here are our favourite home accessories embracing this earthy trend
Potters Clay has a welcoming appeal which we can't wait to embrace
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Can't find the MeacoDry Arete Two dehumidifier in stock? Here's why the Arete One is still a brilliant buy
If you can't wait, the Arete One is a great alternative
By Jullia Joson
-
M&S’s Christmas Cabin collection is already selling out - why we’re going crazy for their nostalgic decorations this year
M&S's Christmas Cabin decorations remind me of my childhood and I am NOT complaining
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Experts reveal the £3 hack that will keep your wreath looking good for all of December
It's time to give your Christmas wreath a glow up!
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Dunelm has slashed the prices of its heated airers and electric blankets for Black Friday - these are the deals to buy now
You won't want to miss out on grabbing one of these winter warmers
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 calming Christmas scents recommended by fragrance experts - take the stress out off the festive season this year
Smell your way to a stress-free festive season
By Vanessa Richmond
-
5 reasons why your dehumidifier has stopped collecting water and how to fix them, according to experts
Before throwing in the towel, try these simple troubleshooting methods
By Jullia Joson
-
Melissa Hemsley shares her home truths about her Sunday Cook Off and must-have kitchen products
Chef and cookery writer Melissa Hemsley gets up close and personal with her home truths
By Ginevra Benedetti