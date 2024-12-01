B&M's is selling a £10 wireless lamp that is almost identical to one of our favourite lamps at Pooky
Run, don't walk to snap up these bargain buys
B&M are selling dupes for the Pooky rechargeable lamps and prices start at just £8.
It’s not a secret that the Ideal Home team are huge fans of Pooky lamps but in comparison to the B&M dupes, they are a little pricey - which is why when we spot an affordable dupe, we have to share it with you.
Of all the lighting trends this year, wireless wall lights are the trend we’re seeing everywhere. They’re an easy way to create ambient lighting in your home, without fuss of hardwiring a lighting feature into your wall. Similarly, with B&M’s battery-operated lamps, you can do away with all wires, for a sleeker more put-together look.
This year we’ve been obsessed with beautiful lighting to enhance a room's atmosphere, and wireless lighting is the easy, fuss-free way to do it.
B&M has introduced four wireless lights, which all have a sleek metallic finish and range between £8 and £10. The collection has gone for an art deco style, with gold and black hardware. Honestly, they look far more expensive than their price tag.
B&M’s Portable Gold Stick Lamp is a close dupe for Pooky’s Rechargeable Table Lamp in gloss copper. There’s no denying Pooky’s lamp is the more attractive of the two. It has a sleek, shining copper look, that the gold B&M lamp doesn’t quite master.
Available in two sizes and nine colours, it’s also more versatile than the B&M lamp which is available in two colours - gold and black. Like the B&M lamp, it has a built-in LED light which is known for being long-lasting and energy efficient.
The Pooky lamp comes with a charging pad and USB-C cable, with each charge promising between eight and 10 hours of use. Meanwhile, the B&M lamp is battery-operated. The length of time this lamp will last depends on the type of battery used, however, it would be fair to say you could expect eight to 10 hours of use too.
Rechargeable lamps are an easy tool to change to mood of a room with the ease of simply flicking a button. The majority of the Ideal Home time has already invested in a rechargeable lamp and it’s fair to say that they wouldn’t look back either.
We can’t recommend them enough, so here are some of the most affordable rechargeable lamps we’ve spotted on the market.
Shop rechargable lamps
This rechargeable lamp has a dramatic feel, embracing darker shades and creating a warm glow.
The brass lamp emits a gorgeous soft glow - perfect for chilly evenings.
